Interswitch, ACI Worldwide Harp on Digital Payment Transformation

Emma Okonji

Interswitch, in partnership with ACI Worldwide, has stressed the importance of digital payment across Africa and the roles both parties are playing in enabling digital payment transformation through their strategic partnership and innovative technologies.

The companies gave the explanation recently, hosting a high-profile customer engagement session at the Eko Hotel and Suites in Lagos.

The event focused on boosting digital payments by exploring transformative strategies and leveraging innovative solutions to enhance business development and revolutionise the payment landscape.

Founder and Group Managing Director of Interswitch Group, Mitchell Elegbe, emphasised the significant contributions of the collaboration between Interswitch and ACI to the digital payment ecosystem in Africa.

Ccording to him, “Interswitch’s long-standing partnership with ACI Worldwide has been instrumental in advancing Nigeria’s digital payment ecosystem. This collaboration has driven significant advancements in payment technology, streamlining processes, enhancing security, and fostering economic growth while promoting financial inclusion across the country.”

Elegbe also noted that by combining ACI’s global expertise with Interswitch’s deep understanding of the local market, the partnership has consistently delivered innovative solutions tailored to the specific needs of Nigerian businesses and consumers, transforming the nation's financial landscape.

Vice President of MEASA at ACI Worldwide, Santhosh Rao, elaborated on ACI’s vision for the African financial services sector, emphasising the company’s commitment to continuous innovation and support for business growth.

“As a global leader in mission-critical, real-time payments software, ACI is dedicated to driving transformative change and sustainable growth within the African financial sector. Our vision is to empower institutions with innovative technologies that enhance operational efficiency, deepen financial inclusion, and elevate customer experiences. Through strategic partnerships and cutting-edge solutions, ACI aims to catalyse digital transformation and advance the financial landscape across Africa,” said Rao.

Managing Director of Digital Infrastructure and Managed Services (Interswitch Systegra), Jonah Adams, stressed the importance of collaboration to unlock the pan-African payments ecosystem, boosting commerce and economic development.

“It is imperative for financial players to recognize the transformative potential of key partnerships and collaboration in boosting commerce and driving economic growth across Africa. Through co-creation and collaboration, businesses can unlock new opportunities and facilitate seamless transactions that transcend borders,” Adams said.