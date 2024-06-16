Edo Guber: I’m Ready to Sweep APC Candidate into Office, Says Oshiomhole

Adibe Emenyonu in Benin City

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and ex-governor of Edo State, Senator Adams Oshiomhole, has promised to ensure the victory of the party during the September 21 governorship election.



Oshiomhole, who represents Edo North Senatorial District at the National Assembly, made the remark while inaugurating the party Campaign Council for the election.



“If it requires me (Oshiomhole) to take the role of a sweeper, I am ready to sweep Senator Monday Okpebholo into office as governor.



“Every member and supporter of the APC is a member of our campaign for genuine change under the leadership of Senator Monday Okpebholo.



“Titles do not matter; every member is a canvasser; every member of our party must work hard to win their units and wards, local government and state. Move from house to house because neighbour talks to neighbour and would understand.”



According to him, every Edo person who is affected by flood, whose child sits on the bare floor in schools should join hands to deliver APC.



“There will be a change at the Osadebe Avenue; APC will take over Edo democratically, come September 21, election,” he added

On his part, the Director General of the Campaign Council, Senator Matthew Urhoghide, urged party members to resolve their differences and work hard for the victory of the party and de-emphasize the role of money.



Earlier, APC State Chairman, Jarrett Tenebe, noted that the late Dr. Samuel Ogbemudia, Prof. Ambrose Alli and Comrade Oshiomhole were governors who provided good governance in the state.



According to him, Governor Godwin Obaseki was supposed to continue from where Oshiomhole stopped but failed.

He added that the result was flooding Benin witnessed every rainy season.