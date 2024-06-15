T4 Education, Accenture Announce Shortlist for $50,000 SDG Award

Omolabake Fasogbon

T4 Education in partnership with Accenture and American Express has unveiled shortlist for its 2024 World’s Best School Prize.

Those shortlisted were spread across five categories of the award namely: Community Collaboration, Environmental Action, Innovation, Overcoming Adversity, and Supporting Healthy Lives.

Among them was a Nigerian school, Wisdom International School of Excellence (WISE), which made the top ten in the “Overcoming Adversity’ category, thus stand a chance to be a partaker of the $50,000 prize.

Rated as the world’s most prestigious education award, the World’s Best School Prize aimed to celebrate institutions promoting Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs through best practices and aiming at societal progress.

Commenting, Founder of T4 Education, Vikas Pota, said, “Unless we solve the urgent challenges global education faces – from learning gaps exacerbated by COVID to chronic underfunding and teachers’ wellbeing, recruitment and retention crisis – we will have failed the next generation.

“Trailblazing Nigerian schools like WISE which have cultivated a strong culture and aren’t afraid to innovate, show the difference that can be made to so many lives. Others can now learn from their solutions, and its time governments do so as well.”

Overall winners in the five categories would be determined by judges’ review, while all the 50 shortlisted would be subjected to public vote in which the one with the highest votes will bag the Community Choice Award and membership to T4 Education’s Best School to Work programme.