Has Rema Parted Ways with Mavin, Jonzing?

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

For a couple of weeks now, the Nigerian music scene has been awash with news of Rema’s alleged exit from his label, Mavin Records and its affiliate, Jonzing World.

The music star was said to have parted ways with the labels following successful negotiations to buy out his contract.

Considering the situation between Rema, Mavin/Jonzing, it is still fresh that world’s leading music company, Universal Music Group in February 2024 announced its acquisition of a majority stake in Mavin Global, comprising Mavin Records, founded by Don Jazzy.

However, the deal remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be finalised by the end of third quarter of 2024. “

It is a landmark deal that comes with plenty of guaranteed upside for Mavin, but not without the danger of a possible loss of its identity”, a report stated.

The report further stated that while UMG lists the full repertoire of Mavin’s roster as assets, it only goes into detail, highlighting Rema and Ayra Starr’s feats in the last few years. Right, Rema’s success is acclaimed, arguably Mavin’s biggest artiste at the moment, followed by Starr.

So, many suspect the recent deal with UMG is not unconnected to the reason for Rema’s rumored departure from Mavin and Jozing and move to pave the way for a newfound status as an independent artist and identity. But at what cost will this be for Rema? And for Don Jazzy?

In January 2024, music executive D’Prince, clarified Rema’s contract with Jonzing World, his label, and Mavin Records, owned by Don Jazzy. A signee of Mavin Records, D’Prince in an interview disclosed Rema’s contract involves a collaborative arrangement.

“He is signed to Mavin, he is also signed to Jonzing World basically like Jonzing World is my label, Mavin Records is my label as well because that is where I came from basically,” he said of Rema who was signed in 2019.

“There should not be any confusion. He was unveiled as a Mavin Records and a Jonzing World artiste and that is what it is. Jonzing World also doubles as his management company.”

It is expected of the parties involved – Mavin Records boss, Don Jazyy, his brother and Jonzing World honcho, D’Prince, and the talented Rema to have issued statements to put the records straight to clarify recent developments as standard practice requires.

The absence of official statements has given room to some reports, one quoting Don Jazzy, to have said he invested a huge sum of money in Rema, but once the 24yr-old singer started making money he decided to terminate his contract, saying he was not fairly treated.

The ‘Calm Down’ crooner had also in April, two months after the Mavin/UMG deal, gone on rampage, ranting on a couple of issues, in addition accusing Don Jazzy’s Mavin of fake PR. Mavin had in a tweet announced that Rema, born Divine Ikubor, was working on a new music.

Rema had retweeted the post while surprised that his record label claimed he’s working on a new project. “SMH, tf is this? He quizzed, “SMH, tf is this?” Before he tweeted, “Labels get creative, stop trying to clone me. No new music. Sorry. I’m too big for fake PR bye!”

Rather than leave music industry observers guessing, indications to Rema’s exit pretty much emerged after the singer had taken steps to remove all Mavin Records and Jonzing World related information from his Instagram profile.