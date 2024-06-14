Oborevwori  Inaugurates First Phase of Emevor-Orogun Road in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori yesterday inaugurated the multi-million naira phase one of the Emevor-Orogun road project in Isoko North Local Government area of the state.

While inaugurating the road, an elated Oborevwori commended Emorock Concept Limited, the contracting firm that executed the project for quality service delivery.



He said the road will connect two senatorial areas and open economy of many rural areas along the route.

Oborevwori said the road, executed by an indigenous company, Emorock Concept Limited, a subsidiary of De Wayles Group of Companies, marked a pivotal development stride in the provision of road infrastructures by his administration in line with the Initiatives of the MORE Agenda.



He emphasised the importance and relevance of the road in driving economic growth and improving the quality of life for Isoko people, Orogun in Ughelli North.

“This road is not just a pathway but a vital link that will enhance connectivity, boost trade, and ensure easier access to healthcare and education for the people of Emevor, Orogun with her neighbouring towns and its environs.

“Emorock Concept Limited has demonstrated a remarkable commitment to excellence, and this project stands as a testament to their capability and professionalism”, he said.



Oborevwori expressed appreciation to his predecessor, former Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa who awarded the contract of the Emevor – Orogun phase one road and used the opportunity to outline future infrastructural projects aimed at further enhancing the state’s road network.

He subsequently, directed the Commissioner of Works, Rural, Chief Charles Aniagwu to immediately scope and commence the Phase 2 of the Emevor – Orogun road with a view to awarding it out and commence execution.



He assured Deltans across the three senatorial districts of his administration’s dedication to ensuring that all projects were executed with the highest level of transparency and efficiency without compromising standards.

Aniagwu, whose office supervised the project, noted that the road was expected to ease transportation challenges, reduce travel time, and facilitate smoother movement of goods and services within the Isoko economic corridor and Orogun associated towns.

He asserted that the construction of the Emevor – Orogun Phase 1 road aligns with Oborevwori administration’s broader agenda to initiate sustainable and high-quality infrastructural development across Delta State.



He posited that the quality of the Emevor – Orogun phase 1 road was a clear testament to what indigenous companies like Emorock Concept Limited can do if given the opportunity.

Aniagwu commended the community youths for the cooperation given the contractor to ensure that there were no hitches throughout the construction period.

The Odion of Emevor, His Royal Highness Dr. John Holt Ologho, thanked the hovernor for remembering the people of Emevor by executing the Emevor – Orogun phase 1 road that has been abandoned for over 35 years back.



Project Director, Emorock Concept Limited, Oghale Agelebe expressed the company’s gratitude to the governor for the privilege given the company to participate in Delta State development and also to prove that indigenous Engineering firms can do better.