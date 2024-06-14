Group Seeks Support for Fubara for Good Governance in Rivers 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A social political organisation, the Supreme Council for Sim Worldwide, has urged Rivers State people to support the government of Governor Siminalayi Fubara in order to achieve good governance in the state.

The group made the call yesterday during a press conference held in Port Harcourt, state capital.

Speaking with journalists during the conference, the Co-chairman of the organisation, Oji Ngofa, felicitated Governor Fubara for a successful one year in office, adding that he has set a new standard for governance in the state.

Ngofa, who listed some of the achievements of Fubara in the past one year, lauded the governor for the disbursement of N4billion to over 3,000 entrepreneurs in the state and the hosting of the state Economic and Investment Summit 2024 immediately after the disbursement, aimed at enhancing the economy of the state.

He said: “It is most remarkable that apart from creating avenue of attracting investment and manufacturing, the summit explored the prospect for education, especially youth education for the digital economy.”

The group also commended the governor for interconnecting the Rivers State with roads and bridges, adding: “We salute his transparency and frugality in managing the resources of the state and curtailing government borrowing.

It added: “In the same vein, we applaud the governor for the phenomenal increase in the State internally generated revenue from between N11billion to N12billion to between N26billion to N27billion per month in just a few months in office.”

On the political situation in the state, the group condemned supporters of the Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, for allegedly undermining the elected state Governor, Fubara, and his office.

According to the group, “We condemn the actions of pro-Wike House of Assembly members (now former) and pro-Wike local government area chairmen in disrespecting and undermining the office and person of Governor Siminalayi Fubara. These persons do not act in the interest of Rivers State. They do not represent Rivers people.

“We reject in totality all insinuations that Governor Fubara betrayed the trust of his predecessor by reneging on pre-election agreements.

“We insist that any agreement that mortgages the interest of Rivers State is anti-people and should be discarded. Rivers State is not a one-man estate. We applaud the governor for demonstrating loyalty to the Rivers people and the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

Noting that Governor Fubara is not just the leader of the PDP in state but the political leader of the state, Ngofa said: “We reject any attempt by the current chairmen and councilors not to vacate office at the expiration of their legitimate tenures on June 17, 2024.”

Calling on the governor not to be deterred, and continue with his policy of putting Rivers State first, the group urged “Rivers people to continue their solid support for the governor and resist politicians who are bent on removing him from office because they are unable to ‘pocket’ him, especially politicians whose only desire is to feather their nests.”