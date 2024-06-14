Dabiri-Erewa Calls for More Encouragement, Support for Women in Politics

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has described Nigeria’s rating as the lowest in terms of women in elective positions in Africa as disappointing, calling for more intentional support by political parties and the parliament for women to narrow the gap with the men.

Speaking as a Special Guest at the Lagos State House of Assembly Complex in Ikeja, where she delivered a speech on ‘The Role of Women in Nation Building’, to commemorate 25 years of democratic governance in Nigeria, Dabiri-Erewa noted that out of over 1,300 elective positions at the state and federal levels, less than five per cent are women, saying that the statistics rather than increase, continue to diminish over the years.

She called on political parties to be sincere and intentional about getting women into elective positions , adding that Nigeria had more than enough gifted and competent women for any elective political office in Nigeria.

The chairman also called on the parliament members to give their backing to women-friendly legislation, while calling on women professionals in all walks of life to participate actively in the political space.

She noted that: “If you are not on the table, you will be on the menu.”

The NIDCOM boss commended women who have risen to top positions in Nigeria through their hard work, tenacity, and zeal.

She emphasised that women should take mentorship seriously , and serve as role models to younger generations, paving the way for aspiring young women to occupy various positions in the society.

Dabiri-Erewa applauded the Speaker of Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa, for the well-organised event, and expressed her hope that deserving women would be given opportunities to contribute to national development.

She stressed that Nigerian women are the cornerstone of society, describing them as beacons of creativity, peace, and determination.

The CEO praised the intelligence, brilliance and energy of women, noting that Nigerian women rank among the best in the world.

She called on Nigerian women to put their best forward, and urged women in various professions to participate actively in politics.

The event which was hosted by the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa was attended by the wife of Lagos state Governor, Dr. Ibironke Sanwo-Olu, former governors, former deputy governors, past and serving assembly members, party leaders, party executives and members of the diplomatic corps.