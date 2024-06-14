Charity Champions Cup: Okocha, Kanu, Eboue, Osimhen to Raise $9 million for Mobile Clinics in Nigeria

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Super Eagles legends, Austin Okocha, and Nwankwo Kanu, are among the 60 celebrities already in Nigeria for the Charity Champions Cup billed for MKO Abiola National Stadium Abuja on Saturday, June 15, 2024.

The Charity Cup, organised by Attom Foundation, plans to raise $9 million for the acquisition of 36 mobile clinics for medical assistance for 10,000 people with eye defects.

Other stars billed for the charity match include, former Ivory Coast international, Emmanuel Eboue, former captain South Africa national team, Mark Fish; Kelechi Iheanacho,Victor Osimhen, Ogenyi Onazi, Ahmed Musa and Samuel Chukwueze, among others.

Addressing the press on Friday, at a briefing attended by Eboue, Kenneth Omeruo, George Boateng, the founder/CEO Attom Foundation, Dr Yahaya Attom, said the charity cup would feature several footballers and celebrities drawn up for the Attom 11 vs Charity 11 match up.

Attom said each mobile clinic cost about $250,000, adding that four of those buses had been acquired and would be moved to Abuja on Saturday from Lagos.

“When it comes to a cause like this, there is no limit to how much funds we can raise.

“Our aim is to help the less privileged and provide medical assistance, particularly in rural areas.

“We realised that eye care is one of the neglected aspects of human body. At the last outreach in Maiduguri by Attom Foundation, we gave more than 1,000 people free eye surgery. We want to have mobile clinics in 36 states of the federation where surgery will be provided for over 10,000 beneficiaries,” Attom said.

He said the next edition of the annual charity tournament will be played in Lagos in 2025.

Also speaking, Eboue asked fans to turn out in large number for the match while expressing happiness to be in Nigeria for the charity match.

“We will provide entertainment for the fans on Saturday and l urge everyone to come to the stadium. I have been to Nigeria severely, but this isy first visit to Abuja. I am very happy to be here,” Eboue said.

On his part, Omeruo, expressed desire seating on the same stage with Eboue and Boateng, who played and served as coach for Ivory Coast and Ghana, two of Nigeria’s biggest football rivals.

“This is a special day for Nigeria, especially Attom, who has always been supporting people,” he said.

A public health optometrist, Dr Ozzy Okoloma of Habib Medical Clinic said over 1.2 million Nigerians, aged 40 and above were suffering from blindness, with the North-east Zone having the largest number of people with visual impairment.

Other personalities at Friday’s parley included the General Manager Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Jorge Portreck and a member Big Brother Naija 4 housemate, Kemen.