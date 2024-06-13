  • Thursday, 13th June, 2024

Senator Ngwu Restates Commitment to Quality Education

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Osita Ngwu has said that he remains committed to supporting the delivery of quality education to young people in Enugu state.

This is even as he awarded scholarships worth N81 million to 19 exceptional students from his constituency.

Speaking yesterday, during the award and unveiling of the Kit the Kids initiative which will see him provide 20,000 primary and secondary students across 200 schools in Enugu West with uniforms, bags, sandals, socks and books, Ngwu said that the initiatives represent his unrelenting commitment to making education accessible to young people.

“Education remains the bedrock of development of any nation and we must make it attractive for everyone,” he said., adding that the award was in fulfilment of one of his promises to the people who allowed me to serve.

“We also have plans to also launch an initiative that will award excellence among teachers to encourage them to deliver quality education to children,” he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion and former Minister of Power, Chinedu Nebo described Ngwu as young and visionary while praising his decision to invest In education.

“Ngwu is trading the right part to excellence and sees a future where beneficiaries will become responsible leaders in the country,” he said. “The people counted on him and they are not disappointed,”.

He urged the awardees not to take the opportunity for granted and to ensure that they take their education seriously to be able to contribute to the growth and development of the state and Nigeria at large.

