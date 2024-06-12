Tinubu: Economic Reforms to Create Stronger, Better Foundation for Future Growth

President Bola Tinubu has reiterated the economic difficulties Nigeria faces as a nation, pointing out that his administration has initiated reforms to create a stronger and better foundation for future growth.

Speaking during a nationwide broadcast to commemorate Democracy Day Wednesday, the president said that the nation’s economy had been in desperate need of reform in decades, adding that it has been unbalanced because it was built on the flawed foundation of over-reliance on revenues from the exploitation of oil.

According to him, “The reforms we have initiated are intended to create a stronger, better foundation for future growth. There is no doubt the reforms have occasioned hardship. Yet, they are necessary repairs required to fix the economy over the long run so that everyone has access to economic opportunity, fair pay and compensation for his endeavour and labour.”