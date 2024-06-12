FNSB Elects New Officers, Hosts Donors

Raheem Akingbolu

The Federal Nigeria Society for the Blind(FNSB) has elected new officers to pilot the affairs of the society.

A statement issued by FNSB disclosed that the former Vice Chairman of the society, Arit Tunde-Imoyo, has been elected as chairman, while Mrs Oluyemisi Daramola, assumed the position of vice chairman in the new executive council for 2024–2025.

It was noted that the election was held during the society’s 66th annual general meeting at the FNSB centre in Lagos and witnessed Mr. Seyi Duggan retaining his position as honorary Treasurer, while the former chairman, Mr Fusi Akinkugbe, joined the executive council as a member.

The Chairman of BOG, Vocational Training Centre, Mrs Ayopeju Njideaka; Mr Lanre Adebayo, Olugbolahan Sobande, and Major Kehinde Danmole (rtd) were appointed to the executive council.

Other members of the council include: Mr I. A. Lawal; Mrs Faderin-Omotosho; Mrs Tunde Coker; Otunba Boye Ogunlaja; the former Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, Mrs Folasade Adefisayo; Woji Welli; Mrs Izegbua Amusu; Rev. Goddie Isibor, and Ms Kemi Onabanjo.

It noted that before the annual general meeting, the society had held a thank you dinner for the donors to appreciate their support of the non-governmental voluntary organisation.

At the dinner, Akinkugbe, said: “We felt it was important to say thank you to you, our donors, for all you have been doing for us and will continue to do.”

“We put this event together for accountability. It is important to say thank you, but it is equally important to let you see the results of your support. Today, we will be sharing with you through a documentary and direct testimonial from some of our past trainees how much we can achieve because of your support.”

Akinkugbe disclosed that support from donors can come in different forms: direct financial support, financial sponsorship of students’ school fees, which is about N210,000 per student, or the full cost of maintenance; support in kind, such as food items, payment for the repair and upgrade of facilities, critically needed equipment and more.

During his stewardship, while presenting the annual financial statement, the treasurer, Duggan, stated that the performance in 2023 was much better than that of the previous year, as the deficit reduced significantly from N18.13 million to N3.68 million, about 80 per cent improvement over the 2022 financial position.

“This is largely due to improved income generation which rose by 67.78 per cent from N33,369,633 in 2022 to N55,985,654 in the year under review. This is attributable to voluntary donations, which rose by 90.54 per cent, school fees, which rose by 54.84 per cent and exchange gains,” he explained.

The new chairman promised to build on what the previous administration had achieved and give adequate attention to the upgrade of the vocational training centre for the blind as the society prepares to celebrate its 70th anniversary next year.

Tunde-Imoyo stated: “I am going to stand by what we have been doing, which is to educate and empower the visually impaired amongst us to be able to contribute to society. It is not easy if you are one-sighted, and you can no longer see to continue to do wh