Investment Immigration: Kano Business Community Laud Optiva Capital

Businessmen and Professionals in Kano have commended Optiva Capital Partners, for its innovative products and services in investment immigration and international real estate.

The commendation came during an exclusive business dinner organised by Optiva Capital aimed at showcasing global investment opportunities for Kano business Community during the weekend.

Speaking at the event, which held over the weekend, Group Head of Corporate Communications, Media, and Technology, Mr. Nduneche Ezurike, who represented the CEO of Optiva Capital Partners, emphasised that Optiva’s international network and global reach will avail businessmen opportunities in real estate, investment immigration, and insurance.

Ezurike highlighted testimonials from thousands of families who have benefitted from Optiva Capital’s services for over a decade.

He noted that these success stories inspired the company to bring their services to Kano.

Also making a product presentation at the event, the Regional Head of Northern Operations, Ms. Sylvia Onyalu, revealed that acquiring a second passport through Optiva Capital is a legal means of accessing over 140 countries to attain various unimaginable benefits.

She explained that a second passport provides opportunities enjoyed by citizens of those countries, including world-class education at minimal tuition fees, quality healthcare, global mobility, investment access, and overall improved quality of life for themselves and their families.

Guests at the dinner, including popular Nollywood actor Sani Danja, expressed their delight at the opportunities presented by Optiva Capital to Nigerians.

Danja praised Optiva Capital for bringing such prospects to Kano State, noting the company’s trusted track record in service delivery.