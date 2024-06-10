Oyetola to Commission Projects During NIWA Working Tour

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, will tomorrow, embark on a one-day working visit to the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) headquarters, in Lokoja, Kogi State.

In a statement, the minister’s spokesman, Ismail Omipidan, said he visit would afford the Minister the opportunity of inaugurating some of the landmark projects and programmes executed by NIWA, under the leadership of the Managing Director, Bola Oyebamiji, in the last seven months.

Among the projects to be inaugurated are: 12 fibre-reinforced plastic fast-moving boats and three Water Ambulances.

The deployment of the boats, which are pilot schemes, are part of deliberate efforts to phase out wooden canoes with a view to eliminating incessant accidents on the water ways.

Speaking on the proposed visit, the NIWA MD, Oyebamiji, noted that he was excited about the visit, as it would afford his team the opportunity to render its stewardship account in the last seven months of assumption of office.

He said, “After receiving my appointment letter about six months ago, the Minister charged me to find a lasting solution to incessant accidents on the Waterways. Today, I am happy to note that, in response to that charge, my team and I have already put measures in place to address that situation.”