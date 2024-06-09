Swiatek Wins Third Straight French Open Title

Iga Swiatek achieved the rare feat of winning a third successive French Open women’s title with a comprehensive victory over Italian 12th seed Jasmine Paolini.

Poland’s Swiatek continued her recent dominance on the Roland Garros clay with a 6-2 6-1 win against first-time major finalist Paolini.

The world number one trailed by an early break but instantly hit back, winning 11 of the next 12 games to secure victory.

It has secured 23-year-old Swiatek a fourth title in Paris and a fifth Grand Slam triumph overall after her victory at the 2022 US Open.

“I love this place, I wait every year to play here,” said Swiatek, who won in just 68 minutes.

Swiatek follows Monica Seles and Justine Henin into the record books as the only players to have claimed a ‘three-peat’ in the women’s singles since the Open era began in 1968.

She is the youngest player in the Open era – which ushered in professionalism – to win four titles at Roland Garros.

After sealing victory in little over an hour, Swiatek celebrated by sinking to her knees before dancing around the court.

Congratulating Swiatek in her runners-up speech, Paolini said: “To play you here is the toughest challenge in this sport.

“It’s been an intense 15 days, and today was tough, but I’m really proud of myself.”