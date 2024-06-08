Nigeria’s 2026 Mundial Ticket Dangling as Super Eagles Draw Bafana Bafana

WORLD CUP QUALIFIERS

After missing out of the 2022 World Cup, Nigeria is on the verge of missing out of the next edition to be jointly hosted by three North American counties comprising of Canada, Mexico and the United States.

With two draws in their first two games against Lesotho and Zimbabwe and having just two points to show for their effort, the Super Eagles were condemned to winning their double header qualifier matches against South Africa and Benin Republic, but it was not to be.

However, the three-time African champion could only muster a 1-1 draw against Bafana Bafana yesterday evening at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom.

In the opening stages of the game, Ademola Lookman recorded Nigeria’s first attempt on goal but couldn’t keep his shot down.

It was South Africa that opened the scoring in the 29th minute after a lapse in concentration by the Nigerian defence.

Themba Zwane received the ball in the penalty area and slipped past Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi before finding the bottom corner

The home side were presented with a chance to restore parity in the 33rd minute through a set piece but Calvin Bassey couldn’t put the chance away.

Four minutes before halftime, Paul Onuachu could have gotten the equaliser but was denied by Ronwen Williams.

Sixty seconds after the start of the second half, Nigeria drew levels through Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who after receiving a pass from Alex Iwobi rolled past his marker and buried the ball home.

Bright Osayi-Samuel missed a golden opportunity to put Nigeria ahead in the 71st minute but fired his effort straight at the goalkeeper.

Percy Tau got a clear cut chance at the other end but surprisingly fluffed his lines, to the shock of many.

Moments later, Samuel Chukwueze had his effort come off the crossbar after combining well with Iwobi.

Three minutes before stoppage time, Lookman had the chance to put Nigeria but failed to hit the target.

The Atalanta forward was denied again from getting on the scoresheet in the stoppage time by Williams’ brilliant save and afterwards put Terem Moffi one-versus-one with the goalkeeper but the latter couldn’t put the ball home.

The game ended with Nigeria unable to get the winner.

With yesterday’s draw, Nigeria is placed fifth in Group C six- team log with three points ahead of only Zimbabwe on two points. Lesotho top the Group C with five points, followed by Rwanda with four points, while Benin Republic and South Africa are placed third and fourth respectively.

Nigeria will now have to ensure they get the maximum points against Benin if they are to avoid missing out from the World Cup for the second consecutive time.