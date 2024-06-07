Pomp as Professor Edozien Set for Sixth Edition of Silent Heroes Awards 

Chiemelie Ezeobi

A renowned academician and stalwart of All Progressive Congress (APC) in Delta State, Professor Leroy Edozien is set to be honoured as a Silent Hero in Medicine and Politics on Saturday, June 8, 2024 at Cabana Hall, Wells Carlton Hotel, Asokoro, Abuja.

This is in recognition of his contribution to the development of Nigeria and selflessness in service to humanity.

The 2024 annual Nigerian Silent Heroes Award (NSHA) ceremony which is the 6th in the series is being hosted by SHA Initiative, a non-governmental organisation, aiming to express gratitude of society to the award recipients for their kindness towards fellow individuals, families, community and environment and their silent heroic service to fatherland.

The initiative was conceived by the founder, Odita Sunday-Udemaguna, an influential journalist and humanitarian.

A medical doctor and doctor of Law, Prof Edozien holds degrees in Basic Sciences (BSc, MSc), Medicine (MB BS) and Law (LLB, MPhil, PhD) from the Universities of Ibadan, London and Glasgow, as well as specialist qualifications in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from the UK, Irish and West African postgraduatemedical colleges (FRCOG, MRCPI, FWACS).

His other qualifications include a certificate in Medical Education from the Royal College of Physicians, London, and Certificate in Public Policy Analysis from the London School of Economics and Political Science.

He had a distinguished career as an obstetrician/gynaecologist in the UK, receiving a national clinical excellence award in 2008. Medical students of the University of Manchester honoured him as an ‘Exceptional Role Model’ in 2009.

He has authored numerous academic papers and book chapters, and three books. His Labour Ward Handbook, has been published in three editions (2002), 2010, 2023), as well as an Indonesian language edition, and was shortlisted for the UK Medical Book of the Year. His Medical Law book, Self-determination in Health Care, was acclaimed for its ‘original contribution to scholarship in the field’.

He holds the title of Ubili Ka Nkwu Ahaba (a Palace chief in Asaba). Through his Ubili Endowment, he has made contributions to youth development in his community. This year’s event, which is the 6th edition will feature music, dance and comedy and lots more.