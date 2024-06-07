Kano to Unveil Intermodal Public Transport System

Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

Kano State Governor, Abba Yusuf, yesterday said the state would unveil the reformation of the public transport sub-sector of the economy of the state by introducing efficient and reliable inter-modal public transport system in line with global best practices.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Aminu Gwarzo at the Kano State Transport Policy Dialogue organised by the state government, said the that Kano had undertaken many transformation projects in the transportation sector to align with modern transportation policies.



“The dialogue was informed by the decision of this administration’s drive to reform the public transport sub sector of the economy as a prelude to ensuring a safe, reliable, effective and efficient inter-modal public transport system in line with global best practices is ushered in the state,” he said.

The governor listed some of government’s achievements which include the construction of the first three flyovers at Kofar Nasarawa, Obasanjo Road and Murtala Muhammed Way.



“We have also constructed two underpasses all aimed at reducing traffic congestion which causes a lot of inconveniences to motorists,” Yusuf added.

In his address, the Minister of Transportation, Senator Sa’id Alkali, encouraged the states in the federation to develop their own transport policy in order to stimulate a well-developed transportation sector for the country.



“I wish to congratulate the state for this laudable initiative and inform that my ministry is ready to provide all necessary support for the finalisation of the policy.

“I therefore encourage other states of Nigeria to also kick start the development of their own transport policy so as to develop a well-developed transportation sector for Nigeria,” he said.



He expressed delight that states such as Lagos and Kano had become trailblazers as they have recognised the need to provide a blueprint that would serve as a set of principles and ethos to guide their overall decision making for an integrated and functional transport system.

“I am particularly glad that the leadership of Kano State took to heart the resolutions of the recently concluded 18th National Council on Transportation(NCT) and convened this laudable event.



“I am very encouraged that the fundamental goal of this administration which is to develop an adequate,safe,secure, smart, environmentally sound, efficient, affordable, sustainable, preferred and integrated transport system is gradually being actualised,” the minister said.