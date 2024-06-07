2024 Durban Marathon: S’African Athlete, Havyarimana, to Raise Funds for Zeebah Foundation

Wale Igbintade

Jean-Claude Havyarimana, a South African athlete will be participating in the Ultra Marathon in Durban, South Africa to help raise funds for The Zeebah Foundation, a not-for-profit dedicated to inclusive education for persons affected with autism in Nigeria

The Durban Marathon is scheduled for Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Durban, South Africa.

A statement issued by Zeebah Foundation, said the proceeds from Havyarimana’s run will be directed towards The Zeebah Foundation’s proposed purpose-built Therapy, Care and Support Centre in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (Abuja).

The statement read: “Jean-Claude Havyarimana, an unwavering advocate and a cherished Friend of The Zeebah Foundation, is set to embark on an extraordinary journey again.

“On the 9th of June, he will lace up his running shoes and take on the formidable challenge of the Comrades Ultra Marathon in Durban, South Africa.

“Havyarimana’s dedication to the cause knows no bounds. He previously ran for The Zeebah Foundation at the November 2022 NKolay Istanbul Marathon.

“His commitment to making a difference is palpable. Every stride he takes at each marathon course is a step towards positive change.

“The Zeebah Foundation is honoured to have Mr. Havyarimana as our advocate for autism. His participation in this marathon is not just about personal achievement; it is about contributing to something greater than oneself.

“The proceeds from Mr. Havyarimana’s run will be directed towards The Zeebah Foundation’s proposed purpose-built Therapy, Care and Support Centre in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory (Abuja), a testament to his belief in the transformative power of collective effort.

“His determination serves as an inspiration to all, reminding us that change is not only possible but within reach.

“As Jean-Claude prepares to conquer the 90km marathon, we stand in solidarity cheering him on every step of the way.

“Together we forge ahead, united in our pursuit of a brighter future for everyone on the autism spectrum”.