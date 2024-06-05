IBEDC Appoints Agoha MD 

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has named Mr. Francis Agoha, as its new Acting Managing Director.

The distribution company in a statement titled, “IBEDC’s Announces New Leadership and Strategic Direction”, disclosed that this is a sequel to the expiration of the tenure of Mr. Kingsley Achife, which will not be renewed.

According to the statement, these appointments signify IBEDC’s commitment to operational excellence and customer-focused growth during a pivotal transition phase, insisting that this is a decisive step forward and a significant change in its leadership and strategic direction.

The statement read in part, “In a major strategic move aimed at further consolidating our transformation journey, the Board of Directors at Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has announced pivotal changes in leadership and direction.

“Following the expiration of his tenure, Engineer Kingsley Achife’s contract as Managing Director will not be renewed. The Board extends its sincere gratitude for his invaluable contributions and the solid foundation laid for our ongoing transformation.”