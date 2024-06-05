  • Wednesday, 5th June, 2024

IBEDC Appoints Agoha MD 

Business | 1 hour ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC), has named Mr. Francis Agoha, as its new Acting Managing Director.

The distribution company in a statement titled, “IBEDC’s Announces New Leadership and Strategic Direction”, disclosed that this is a sequel to the expiration of the tenure of Mr. Kingsley Achife, which will not be renewed.

According to the statement, these appointments signify IBEDC’s commitment to operational excellence and customer-focused growth during a pivotal transition phase, insisting that this is a decisive step forward and a significant change in its leadership and strategic direction.

The statement read in part, “In a major strategic move aimed at further consolidating our transformation journey, the Board of Directors at Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company has announced pivotal changes in leadership and direction.

“Following the expiration of his tenure, Engineer Kingsley Achife’s contract as Managing Director will not be renewed. The Board extends its sincere gratitude for his invaluable contributions and the solid foundation laid for our ongoing transformation.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.