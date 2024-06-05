Foundation Gifts Tricyclists Fuel in Ekiti

* Flays alleged threats by govt to boycott exercise

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

The Founder of Opeyemi David Falegan Foundation, Hon. Opeyemi David Falegan, has condemned the action of some government agents allegedly sending threatening messages to tricycle operators to boycott the free fuel distribution of his foundation in Ekiti State or be sanctioned.

Falegan, in a statement, frowned upon the attitude of some government agents allegedly threatening tricycle riders not to be present at Adekaitan filling station along Ilawe road where he gave tricycle operators across the state free fuel about a week ago.

He alleged that some agents of the government threatened the riders to boycott the venue where the fuel was been distributed as the tricycle riders vent their rage.

Falegan said the Ekiti government is afraid of its shadows.

He called on the state government to caution its mercenaries to stop threatening the good people of the state, particularly whenever an individual with good intentions takes up the responsibilities which the government has left undone.

According to Falegan, Ekiti people are known for peaceful coexistence, warning them to stop making undue threat and imposing hardship on the people of the state.

Meanwhile, the one-day free fuel distribution witnessed beneficiaries, who turned out en masse despite the alleged threat from some quarters.

Falegan added that hundreds of tricycle operators benefitted from the free fuel distribution.

According to him, the gesture was aimed at cushioning the effects of fuel scarcity.

He stated that he has been trying to give Ekiti pupils free school uniform, writing materials and schools sandals on which he sought approval from the state government through the Ministry of Education, as he wasn’t impressed with the situation of the pupils when he visited Ekiti schools.

He noted that some pupils’ school uniform were torn and some didn’t have writing materials and sandals.

Falegan sought the approval from the state government to better the lives of the kids but until date, the approval has not been given.

Reacting, the Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, who dismissed the claim, said Falegan was only seeking attention, insisting that it was the figment of the imagination of Falegan.

The commissioner said Governor Biodun Oyebanji is known within and outside Ekiti as a true promoter of peace and inclusivity.

He argued that Oyebanji could not have orchestrated such act as alleged, stressing that the governor is always happy and supportive of any programme that will make life more meaningful to Ekiti Indigenes.

Falegan however insisted that the exercise is not politically motivated, rather an avenue to extend helpful/humanitarian assistance to the people of Ekiti State.