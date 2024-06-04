Paul Okoku Banks on Finidi to Deliver on Promise

Flying Eagles Assistant Captain of the 1983 set, Paul Okoku, is confident that the new Super Eagles Head Coach, Finidi George, will be successful with the senior national team.

Finidi has already spoken of his immediate ambition to win the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic, as well as qualify Nigeria for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

Okoku—a member of Flying Eagles team that qualified Nigeria for the first cadet World Cup in Mexico over 40 years ago, said in a statement titled: “Igniting the Flame: Why I Back Finidi George as Head Coach of the Super Eagles”.

He stressed that Finidi exudes confidence reminiscent of the winger’s playing career—similar to what late Stephen Keshi carried when he guided the Eagles to their third AFCON glory 11 years ago in South Africa.

Okoku described Finidi’s appointment as a “new era” for Nigerian football.

He called for maximum support, the type usually given to foreign managers of the team to Finidi.

“As the dawn breaks on a new era for Nigerian football, the announcement of Finidi George as the new chief coach of the Super Eagles reverberates across the nation, stirring a sense of anticipation and hope among football enthusiasts.

“While I may not be intimately familiar with his coaching credentials, there’s something about Finidi that resonates deeply within me—a sense of confidence that emanates from his humble demeanour and echoes of his illustrious playing career. It is this indomitable spirit, reminiscent of the legendary Stephen Keshi, that compels me to throw my support behind him.

“In the wake of Keshi’s passing, there is a palpable yearning for an Indigenous coach to rise to the occasion and carry forward his legacy of success. Like Keshi, Finidi embodies the virtues of resilience and determination, qualities that transcend mere tactical prowess on the pitch.”

Okoku therefore stressed that as Nigeria embark on this new footballing journey, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) must extend to Finidi George the same respect and support afforded to his foreign counterparts.

“Transparent contracts, stipulating payments in US Dollars and publicly disclosed salaries akin to European and American standards, are not extravagant requests—they are essential pillars of a nurturing environment conducive to success”, Okoku concluded.