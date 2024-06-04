Insecurity: UN Begins Stakeholders’ Workshop in Zamfara

*Outcome’ll shape our future policy decisions, strategies for combating security challenges, says Gov Lawal

The United Nations (UN) has commenced a stakeholders’ workshop on insecurity, crime and drug abuse in Gusau, Zamfara State.

The workshop, organized by the UN Office on Drugs and Crime, Nigeria Country Office, began Monday at the Government House.

A statement by the Governor’s, Sulaiman Bala Idris, described the programme as a UN Assessment and Programming Mission, to respond to insecurity and drug abuse challenges.

He added that the Un team, led by Oliver Stolpe, the Country Representative of the UNODC, will engage with key stakeholders in various sectors over three days.

The statement said,“In a high-level stakeholders’ engagement on Monday in Gusau, the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) organized a three-day workshop on insecurity.

“The workshop provides stakeholders and the visiting United Nations team