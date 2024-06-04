CMSA Annual Business Summit Set to Revolutionise Capital Market

The Capital Market Solicitors Association (CMSA), has disclosed that their Annual Business Summit is scheduled for June 6, 2024, at 10 am at the Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos will be one not only to be remembered, but will drive the capital market to take its place as a pillar in the economic set of the nation. This year’s theme, “Revolutionising the Nigerian Capital Market through Innovative Financial Instruments for Sustainable Development,” focuses on transforming Nigeria’s economic landscape through strategic financial innovations.

Speaking at a Press Conference heralding the event, the Chairman of CMSA, Odiaka Vincent Iweze, said that this year’s summit is aimed at profiling solutions to some major challenges facing the capital market in Nigeria. “The 2024 ABS is poised to be a pivotal event, as Nigeria navigates the challenges of global financial volatility and local economic dynamics. It aims to spark significant discussions on the utilisation of innovative financial instruments, to adopt sustainable growth and resilience in the capital markets.’’ He stressed that while the financial world has been blessed with new innovative financial instruments, it has become important to know that proper use of these financial instruments will drive the nation’s economy towards sustainable growth as seen in developed economies. He then invited all stakeholders to mark their calendars, and prepare for an enriching experience that promises to advance the dialogue on financial innovation and sustainable development in Nigeria.

In his speech, this year’s ABS Organising Committee Chairman, Mr Oladele Oladunjoye, said the theme of the Summit is aimed at creating a discussion on innovative financial instruments, encouraging market participants to think creatively and adopt new technologies and financial products that can deepen the capital market, attract investment, and enhance overall efficiency. He added that “Nigeria’s economic landscape is facing significant pressures, including fluctuating oil prices, foreign exchange instability, and the need for increased foreign investment. These issues underscore the urgency for innovative financial solutions supporting sustainable development goals and stabilising our economy. The ABS will assemble thought leaders, policymakers, and practitioners from across the capital markets sector to explore these challenges and opportunities.’’ Oladunjoye, further stated that as part of the agenda for the Summit, there would be a Fireside Chat, which will open the Summit. This is an interview-style fireside chat on the “Effect of Recent Reforms on Capital Raise for Sustainable Development in the Capital Market” featuring an industry expert. The Keynote Address will be delivered by a renowned expert in the capital markets space, and will dwell on the general theme of revolutionising the Nigerian Capital Market through innovative financial instruments for sustainable development.’’

While there will be two-panel sessions focusing on critical topics like “Impact Investing in Capital Markets: Returns and Sustainability”, and our Panelists will explore how investors and professionals can navigate impact investing while balancing the dual objectives of profitability and sustainability and “Navigating the Green Path: Sustainable Finance and the Capital Market”, where Experts will discuss the rise of sustainable finance, green financing instruments (green bonds, sustainability-linked loans), drivers, opportunities for Nigeria, and possible regulatory initiatives. Also, the integration of environmental, social, and governance criteria in financial decision-making, he further added.

The Vice Chairman of CMSA, Simisola Eyisanmi said that the Keynote Speaker at the event is the Director General of Nigeria Security and Exchange Commission Dr Emomotimi Agama. Other discussants and Panelists are Rukayat El-Rufai, Ann Mary Slot, Attahiru Maccido, and Elizabeth Ekpo, among others.