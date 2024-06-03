Tambuwal to Tinubu: You Can’t Deny Being Part of Buhari’s Failed Govt

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Governor of Sokoto State, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, yesterday, said no amount of excuses could exonerate President Bola Tinubu from the verifiable failures of the former President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

Speaking at a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stakeholders’ meeting in Sokoto State, Tambuwal urged Tinubu to be honest to admit his culpability and refrain from making unsolicited and negative remarks about Buhari’s eight years’ tenure.



In an attack on the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Tambuwal said from the outset, the party was only interested in grabbing power to rule with no plans for securing the country and making it great.



Tambuwal, who led the PDP Presidential Campaign Council as Director General in the 2023 general election, said, “The same Tinubu government that has failed to secure Nigerians, and bring development is now lamenting and disassociating themselves from Buhari’s administrative failure.

“There’s no reason for Tinubu to allow his aides or ministers to be castigating and attacking past APC government under Muhammadu Buhari, which he has tremendously benefitted from as a member of APC.”



Tambuwal insisted that it was time to shun irrelevancies and face governance business squarely for the overall good of Nigerians.

“Tinubu should face the governing of Nigeria with serious minded attention and not allow certain myopic tendencies in his government to destroy his good plan on securing of our nation and bringing cohesion and development to our country, if at all he is ready,” he added.



The former governor challenged the party’s supporters in the state to hold on and not be discouraged about happenings in the country, but rather stay united and promote political understanding among themselves.

He stated, “You have been in the vanguard of change and political unity. This will be your guiding principles of peace and political unity with discipline and respect to everybody in the party.”

Praising the Sokoto State leadership of PDP for their sacrifice, engagement, and performance in promoting party unity and development, Tambuwal urged all members to ensure they participated in the ongoing membership registration across the state.