Promo: Wema Reiterates Commitment to Customers, Disburses N90m

Oluchi Chibuzor

Wema Bank has rounded off its 5 for 5 season 3 promo with over N90 million disbursed to Nigerians across the country, topping the cumulative N63.3 million from Season 1 and 2, and the total bandwidth of 1,200 winners surpassing the cumulative 1178 from previous seasons.

At the grand finale, yesterday, that was held at the Bank’s headquarters in Marina, Lagos and attended both virtual and physically, N10 million was disbursed.

Regulatory bodies, including the Federal Competition & Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC), the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), and the Lagos State Lotteries Board, among others, were in attendance.

The Season 3, which started in August 2023, toured Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Uyo, UNILAG, Akure, Enugu, Benin and Osogbo.

Speaking at the grand finale, Wema Bank’s Executive Director, Retail and Digital Business, Tunde Mabawonku stated that the season 3 kickstarted with a series of special weekly giveaways of N5,000 each to 200 customers starting from the first week of August and leading up to the first monthly draw.

He said: “Our working template for the monthly draws was a N9,000,000 per draw model for each of the 10 monthly draws: 2 winners of N1,000,000 each, 8 Domiciliary Account winners of N250,000 each, 30 winners of N100,000 each and 80 winners of N25,000 each. We maintained this framework for all draws except for the 6th draw in Akure where we disbursed a total of N8,000,000. The outstanding N1,000,000 from the Akure draw is how we have arrived at N10,000,000 for the Grand Finale happening today.

On her part, Wema Bank’s Divisional Head of Retail and SME, Ayodele Olojede, described the event as an instrument of positive impact and transformation.

She said, “What stood out for us is how receptive our customers have been through the years, supporting us, welcoming our solutions and embracing each innovation with open arms. In Season 1, we rewarded 639 Nigerians with N31.5 million and for Season 2, we upped the rewards with a N31.85 million cash prize for 539 Nigerians, touring seven cities: Lagos, Abuja, Onitsha, Abeokuta, Calabar, Ilorin, and Enugu.”

APMT’s CEO Encourages Students to Build Careers in Maritime

The Country Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke has encouraged secondary school students to take interest in the maritime sector with a view to building rewarding careers in the sector.

Klinke, while speaking at APM Terminals Apapa, Lagos on Thursday during a career seminar on the maritime industry, as part of activities marking the 2024 Children’s Day, said the industry offers exciting career opportunities for the future generation.

He encouraged the students to embrace hard work and diligence.

He said APM Terminals hosted the career summit as its own contribution in grooming the next generation of maritime professionals “who would run this sector efficiently, ensuring its contribution to the national economy”.

Also speaking, the Terminal Manager of APM Terminals Apapa, Steen Knudsen, commended the students for visiting the terminal and participating in the career summit.

He said APM Terminals has a high number of female workers despite the fact that the maritime industry has traditionally beenmale dominated.

He encouraged the students to “be curious, open to opportunities, and not be afraid to try new things”.

The President, Ocean Ambassadors Foundation (OAF), Olaitan Williams, appreciated APM Terminals for the partnership, hospitality and facility provided for the seminar.

She said Nigeria is endowed with a long coastline that is capable of creating million of jobs for the students, “but it is their duty to discover where they fit in”.

She enjoined the students to dream big and be futuristic in their career endeavors.

A logistics expert, Dr Ibrahim Adepoju, educated the students on the Cabotage Act and the Local Content Act, which he said opens up huge career and investment opportunities for Nigerians.

He said there are many areas that the students can venture into in the maritime industry. Such areas, according to him, include maritime law, marine engineering, accounting, insurance and many others.

Another speaker, Achenyo Obaro of MitiMeth, educated the students on how to produce dining wares, art decor, stationery, gifts and fashion accessories from harvested water hyacinth.

“A lot of you know about water hyacinths which is seen as waste and a challenge to navigation on inland waterways. We transform water hyacinths into beautiful artifacts. We have reached over 150 communities in Nigeria to get them involved in this project which creates massive job opportunities,” she said.