NACCIMA Hails Dangote Refinery on Export of First Jet Fuel Cargo to Europe

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines, and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Dele Oye, yesterday commended Dangote Industries for the recent export of its first jet fuel cargo to Europe by the Dangote Refinery.

In a statement, Oye said the feat was a significant leap forward not only for Dangote Refinery but for the entire Nigerian economy.

The NACCIMA boss while celebrating Dangote Industries and all business stakeholders in Nigeria, reiterated the need for the government to provide unique support for local Nigerian businesses, while keeping her promises to foreign Investors.



Oye said: “On behalf of NACCIMA, it is with immense pride and profound admiration that we extend our heartfelt congratulations to Dangote Industries for their remarkable achievements and unwavering commitment to transforming Nigeria’s industrial landscape.

“The recent milestone of exporting the first jet fuel cargo to Europe marks a significant leap forward not only for Dangote Refinery but for the entire Nigerian economy.



“Since its inception, Dangote Refinery has demonstrated an extraordinary capacity for rapid growth and innovation, scaling up production and achieving tremendous milestones in a remarkably short period.

“ The successful departure of the inaugural jet fuel shipment aboard the ‘Doric Breeze’ vessel from the Lekki Free Zone in Lagos to Rotterdam, Netherlands, is a testament to the refinery’s operational excellence and strategic vision,” Oye stated.



The shipment, along with the refinery’s consistent export of jet fuel/kerosene to neighbouring countries and its future plans for gasoline and ultra-low-sulfur diesel exports, he said, underscore the pivotal role Dangote Refinery plays in positioning Nigeria as a competitive player in the global energy market.

He added: “The foresight and dedication of Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest person, to end petrol imports into Nigeria by June is a transformative vision that promises to radically alter the nation’s economic landscape. This bold ambition highlights the critical importance of self-sufficiency and the immense potential of Nigeria’s industrial capabilities.”



Oye stated that NACCIMA recognises the indispensable role that local businesses and foreign investors play in driving economic growth and development.

NACCIMA also commended the Nigerian government for its efforts thus far and urged a continued commitment to fostering an enabling environment for businesses.



“It is imperative that the government implements robust policies and laws that support local enterprises, while also honouring commitments to foreign investors.

“By improving the current operating environment, stabilising the Naira, providing single digit loans, predictable customs duties, enhancing infrastructure, ensuring security, and adhering to free trade zone agreements, the government can significantly bolster the confidence and success of businesses in Nigeria.



“NACCIMA remains steadfast in its advocacy for a thriving business climate in Nigeria. We believe that by working collaboratively with all stakeholders, we can create a conducive environment that attracts investment, drives innovation, and fosters sustainable economic growth,” Oye added.

Oye extended the gratitude to all local businesses and foreign investors that continue to believe in Nigeria’s potential, promising that together, they shall all achieve unprecedented heights and build a prosperous future for the nation.