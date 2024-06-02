Union Bank Commemorates International Children’s Day with Fiesta  

Nume Ekeghe

Union Bank of Nigeria, as part of activities marking this year’s celebration of International Children’s Day and further to the financial institution’s support for the growth of the Nigerian child, recently hosted kids to a special Barnyard Fiesta at its multiple-purpose Sports complex, The Stable, located at Bode Thomas, Surulere.

The Barnyard Children’s Fiesta, held in Lagos recently entertained kids of various ages with video games, face painting, dancing, and singing contests.

The program also organised a talent show that showcased the creativity of the children who were in attendance on the day.

Speaking on the sidelines of the fiesta, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Union Bank, Yetunde Oni, reemphasised the bank’s commitment to empowering and supporting Nigerian Children.

She said: “As a responsible corporate organisation, we recognise our obligations to support the next generation of Nigerian youths, who are represented by our current set of intelligent and talented children, in achieving their full potential through effective and sustainable positive engagement, even at this early stage of their development. Our ultimate goal is to continue being lifelong partners in facilitating success for our future great Nigerian citizens, as well as advocates for empowering and encouraging positive growth in our communities all around.”