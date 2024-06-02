  • Sunday, 2nd June, 2024

SuperSport Partner Venue Ignites Lagos Businesses with Launch

Sport | 28 mins ago

Mary Nnah

In a groundbreaking move, SuperSport, Africa’s leading sports broadcaster, has successfully launched its SuperSport Partner Venues programme in Lagos, revolutioniising, the sports viewing experience for fans across the city.

This innovative initiative aims to transform bars and lounges into dynamic hubs for shared passion and excitement, creating a comprehensive and elevated experience for fans.

Sinatra Place, Surulere, was one of the selected venues for the launch, offering an unforgettable sports viewing experience with high-definition screens, comfortable seating, and delicious food and drinks.

The venue provided the perfect setting for sports enthusiasts to gather and indulge in the electric atmosphere of live sporting events.

SuperSport Partner Venues represents a significant shift in the traditional sports bar experience, creating a space where fans can truly connect with the game and fellow enthusiasts.

The programme goes beyond simply offering high-definition broadcasts of live sporting events, focusing on the pure joy of sports.

By partnering with strategically selected venues renowned for their vibrant energy and immersive settings, SuperSport Partner Venues creates a unique and captivating environment for fans to celebrate their love of sports.

Senior Manager Commercial & Africa, SuperSport, Thandolwethu Bakumeni,  expressed excitement about the launch, stating that it aligns with the company’s core mission of elevating the sports viewing experience for fans.

“I am buzzing to launch SuperSport Partner Venues here in Nigeria! This event perfectly aligns with our core mission of elevating the sports viewing experience for our fans. SuperSport Partner Venues isn’t just about showing matches – it’s about creating vibrant hubs where fans can truly connect, celebrate, and immerse themselves in the electric atmosphere of the sport. We’ve been meticulous in selecting our partners, ensuring they share our vision and utilize DStv to its full potential. This guarantees the highest quality broadcasts and an unrivalled viewing experience for every fan”, he noted.

The launch marks a significant milestone for SuperSport, underscoring its commitment to fostering a thriving sports community across Africa.

SuperSport Partner Venues is poised to revolutionize how Nigerians enjoy sports, igniting a new level of excitement and shared passion for the beautiful game.

The initial launch saw SuperSport Partner Venues come alive in multiple locations across Lagos, with details about participating venues and upcoming events to be revealed soon.

