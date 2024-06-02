  • Sunday, 2nd June, 2024

Nigeria’s Odaudu Wins BAL 2024 Coach of the Year Award

Sport | 22 mins ago

Coach of wave-making Rivers Hoopers Basketball team, Ogoh Odaudu, has been voted 2024 Basketball Africa League (BAL) Coach of the Year.

Odaudu lead Rivers Hoopers to Nigeria’s first-ever bronze medal finish at this year’s African Basketball League final playoffs in Kigali, Rwanda. In the Sahara Conference of the League which held in Dakar, Senegal earlier, Odaudu led the Port Harcourt team to an incredible top of the table finish to become Nigeria’s only team reach the playoff stage.

Hoopers under the tutelage of Odaudu upstaged much-established teams like AS Douanes, APR and the former Champion US Monastir in Dakar.

The 2024 Coach of the year award was presented to Odaudu by BAL Head of League Operations, Ruben Boumtje-Boumtje.

A former point guard for the Nigeria national team, Odaudu has become the first Nigerian to win the BAL Coach of the Year award.

