X-raying Otti’s Innovative, Economic Development Strategies 

Jones Nnanna Ike



The global community is currently enmeshed in a crisis of very monumental proportions viz depressed economies, spiraling inflation, energy crisis and long drawn wars.

The third world economies seem to be the hardest hit in this imbroglio. Nigeria is amongst the third world countries that fares worst in this unsavoury scenario. The chickens have indeed come home to roost in Nigeria. Years of mismanagement of the economy, corruption, insecurity, infrastructural decay has substantially reduced the quality of living in the county. The regions and states however post different development indices.

In the past, prior to May 29th 2023 when Dr. Alex Otti was inaugurated as the executive governor of the state, Abia used to be one of the states that occupied the lower rung of the Ladder in all development indices,

The state was the laughing stock and object of jokes and mockery among people on account of its poor development indices.

However, within one year, the development affairs of the state has been turned around to such an extent that it is now reckoned as one of the fastest developing states in Nigeria.

The situation is such that the citizenry in the state now looks ahead with increasing confidence and hope that things will be better.

Evidence of the renewal abound in all nooks and crannies of the state. From the clean streets, to the new roads that are springing up every day due to the numerous construction activities going on here and there. It could also be deciphered from the quality and efficient service delivery system of the various ministries and parastatals, performed by a well-motivated staff who now have reason to attend work due to a stability in the public-sector wage bill. It could also be gleaned from the numerous prospective investors now flock into the state in their large numbers as they increasingly discover it to be an investor friendly state. It could still be attributed to the highly reduced crime rate due to the efficient crime fighting mechanism that is in place. The examples are indeed legion

Such quick transformation of the Abia socio economic landscape has been labelled by many informed watchers of the Abia scenario as the “Abia Miracle ‘

The Abia miracle has been made possible by the peculiar innovative development strategy that has been deployed by the brilliant economist and ex-banking wizard, Otti,who was inaugurated into office on May 29th 2023 as the Abia State Chief Servant.

The Economic Development Strategy that is working in Abia clearly dispels Prof Claude Ake’s thematical assumptions in his book ‘The Political Economy of Africa” that “Africa clearly lacked a development Agenda.”

The single-minded commitment of the Governor to a well-articulated development agenda has suddenly caught the attention of both the Nigerian public and the global community.

The achievement of “an Abia miracle” within one year of Dr. Alex Otti’s four-year tenue clearly requires a more in-depth analysis in order to understand the factors that enabled the achievement of such a record which is clearly quite unprecedented in the annals of contemporary history of most states in Nigeria.

A related question could be posed as regards the essential ingredients of this innovative economic development paradigm that is working in Abia State.

In fact, it is good to state that the current “Abia miracle is not an ordinary happenstance as glimpses of the strategy were clearly out-lined in the 42-page Manifesto Document which Dr. Alex Otti authored himself.

All the essential characters of the present development strategy being currently Implemented in the state, were well-articulated in that manifesto document.

The next essential character of the Strategy was the opera ionisation of the manifesto document as an instrument of public policy action, through the setting up of 101-member Transition Council that was made up of very brilliant minds drawn from diverse backgrounds. It was these eggheads that expanded and translated the Dr. Alex Otti’s 42-page manifesto document into a workable instrument for public policy action.

The political will to walk the talk

One very unique attribute of the innovative development strategy being championed by Gov. Alex Otti is its ability to muster the necessary level of political will to implement hard decisions which examples include:

The constitution of a smart government whose members are drawn from top professionals in diverse fields, the war on filth, the setting of greater Aba Development Authority, the Abia Industrial and Innovative Park .Others include the setting up of a Panel on the Recovery of the Looted Assets of the State Government, the messianic quest for self-reliance in economic matters through the patronage of locally manufactured products like vehicles from Innoson motors, the aggressive road rehabilitation efforts , the setting up of Operation Crush to deal with crime, the aggressive rehabilitation of health institutions in the state and stability in public wage bill etc.

Leadership by example

Another very important character of the novel strategy is the leadership by example that has so far been demonstrated by Governor Alex Otti himself. Governor Otti leads from the front not the rear. Such exemplary conducts include living a life of integrity and hard-work. Governor Otti and his disciples demonstrate and continue to demonstrate exemplary high level of integrity, discipline and hard work in public office.

Otti and his team walk their talks and obey extant rules and regulations guiding public service.

A life of integrity in public office seems to be the overriding philosophical foundation guiding all other public policy pronouncements and actions.

A practical demonstration of this could be seen in an abiding fidelity of the government to the payment of public sector workers and Pensioners on the 28th day of every month as promised them during the campaign period.

Such integrity has, no doubts, engendered public trust on the government as well as the confidence among investors and development partners who now view the state from a positive point.

Reorganisation and strengthening of the due process office

Another essential character of the new development strategy has been the re-organization and strengthening of the due process office in the state. This has been done in order to achieve due process in public procurement which is fundamentally aimed at instituting a framework that embodies transparency, openness and economic prudence devoid of nepotism and corruption in the state public procurement process.

The commitment to due process in public procurement has resulted into running a system that is not only more transparent and highly productive but has ensured that government resources are judiciously utilized in the best interest of the public.

Empathy towards the weak and the oppressed

The new economic development strategy that is being championed by Dr Alex Otti has a lot of sympathy towards the weak and the oppressed. It is a radical new model that is clearly pro-masses.

Such pro-people’s philosophical assumptions gave rise to the prompt payment of public sector workers, the settlement of arrears of salaries owed the pensioners, the various empowerment programs, the free health care programs and various other valuable programs in the health sector, the various education programs etc.

Resetting MDAs for Efficient Service Delivery

One of the most fundamental principles embodied in the innovative and practical strategy that Gov. Otti employs has been a fundamental restructuring of the Ministries and Parastatals of the State Government which has Seen them perform optimally. Again, such restructuring has been imbued with the values of hard work, integrity, discipline, openness and transparency. Added to this has been the war against ghost workers, laziness, absenteeism and general indiscipline that was the dominant feature of pre-May 29th ,2024, Abia MDAs.

The above fundamental values were simultaneously bequeathed to the MDAs as they underwent some fundamental physical restructuring.

The physical restructuring exercises were of two kinds.

The first was the merging of Ministries and some Agencies that has led to the optimal performance of the MDAs.

For instance, the ministry of lands and Housing being now operated as one ministry has helped to improved the service delivery capacity of the Ministry. Same is true also of the Ministry of Trade and investment, Digital Economy, Sports and Youth Development, Ministry of Power etc.

Apart from the integration of the MDA for optimal performance, there has also been the internal restructuring of the MDAs in such manners that enables them to execute projects through the direct labour mechanism .Such Ministries as Works, Land and Housing, Power and the Environment have developed highly efficient Direct Labour Mechanisms which has enabled them to deliver quality projects and services at a very fast pace as well as at very cheap costs to the government.

Restoration of the Merit Principle In Public Service Recruitment

One of the major components of the Innovative Strategy being employed by the Otti’s Administration is a strong emphasis on the merit principle in recruitments into the public service.

The undermining of this very important principle has always been the bane of third world societies as it contributes significantly towards aiding and perpetuating inefficiency, corruption and nepotism in the public service. Governor Alex Otti personally chairs the team that interviews personnel for recruitment as political heads of the various MDAs.

In Abia State, for decades the merit principle in the recruitment of public officers was greatly undermined in favour of crass opportunism, greed and selfishness. The result was that the bureaucracy which is a very important instrument for public service delivery could not properly and efficiently discharge that responsibility.

The efficient and quick service delivery that the state is witnessing since May 29th 2023 is partly as a result of employing officers into the public service based on the merit principle. The announcement of the abolition of the non- indigene/indigene dichotomy by Governor Alex Otti on the eve of his one year in office anniversary celebration is all part of advancing the merit principle in the state.

Fiscal Discipline and Strict Adherence to Budgetary Provisions

One of the major components of the Gov. Otti Strategy is a strong emphasis on fiscal discipline and strict adherence to budgetary provisions.

Establishing Partnerships That Works

One of Governor Otti innovative strategies has been the aggressive harvesting of the massive good-will and contacts at his disposal to fast-track the development of the State. This strategy has enabled the harvesting of critical national and international contacts as partners in the socio-economic development of the State.

Such notable economic and financial big wigs whose influence and voices matter over investments and strategic projects in the country are increasingly being harvested to join the efforts at developing the Abia Economy.

Governor Otti has also established structural platforms to ensure the maximization of the advantages embedded in such partnerships.

Such structural platforms include the Transition Council, the Global Economic Council, the Security Advisory Council and the Security Trust Fund.

Ease of Doing Business

One of the very vital components of the innovative economic policies being implemented in the State under Governor Otti’s able leadership is the aggressive implementation of policies that aid the “Ease of Doing Business” in the State. The State is already reaping the benefits as current indices on the “Ease of Doing Business “in Nigeria indicates that Abia has moved up the ladder from its unenvious pre-may 29th 2023 position of 28 amongst 36 to its present position of 14 in the ease of doing business indicator in Nigeria. it is expected that by the time current policies and programs in the State take real effect, the State will still climb further down the ladder.

In summary, it could be said that the ‘Abia Miracle’ is the result of the commitment of the political leadership in Abia State to achieve rapid socio-economic development and enhanced standard of living for their people through sound economic policies that work.

It is also a product of the sacrifice, hard work and discipline of the current political elite in Abia to do things right and better the lot of Abians.

Above all, such feats have been made possible because of the exemplary leadership role of His Excellency Dr Alex Chioma Otti who walks his talks and leads from the front.

Ike is the General Manager/Editor in Chief Abia Newspapers & Publishing Corporation