Sanwo-Olu Offers Free Medical Services to Over 2,000 Vulnerable Residents of Ojo, Environs

Bennett Oghifo

Over 2,000 vulnerable residents of Ojo and its environs have benefitted from the Lagos State Government’s free medical services under its Free medical outreach tagged ‘Alaafia Eko’.

This latest outreach, which includes free treatment of malaria, diabetes, blood pressure, HIV/AIDS, and eye problems with free eye glasses, amongst others. It was held at Ojo Local Government Secretariat and three other councils in Health District V on Thursday, this week.

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, initiated the free medical programme in line with his administration’s efforts to lighten the burden of the vulnerable residents that cannot afford good health care and other basic needs of life.

Speaking at the Free Medical Outreach, the Permanent Secretary of Health District V, Dr. Oladapo Asiyanbi, noted that the present administration in the state initiated several social intervention programmes under the ‘Eko Cares’ project which comprises of ‘Ounje Eko’, Transportation subsidy, ‘Alaafia Eko’, amongst others for the benefits of residents of the State to cushion the present economic situation of the county.

Dr. Asiyanbi, who presided over the Flag-off ceremony of the Outreach for residents of health District V, explained that Alaafia Eko is the provision of free medical services targeted at reaching over 25,000 beneficiaries.

According to him, the free medical programme would offer free screening for common medical conditions, which include malaria, diabetes, blood pressure, HIV/AIDS, and eye problems with free eye glasses, amongst others.

He added that the programme would ensure that vulnerable residents with critical medical conditions are referred to appropriate facilities for further treatment and would also enjoy free health services for one year under ‘Ilera Eko’, the State Social Health insurance Scheme.

He, however, urged the beneficiaries of the social intervention programs to pay cursory attention to their health by frequently checking their health status.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Ojo Local Government, Honourable Rosulu Olushola Idowu, described the Free Medical outreach as a beacon of hope aimed at alleviating the burden brought by economic hardship to accessible health care services.

The Chairman, who was represented by his Vice, Hon. Uche-Ubochi Edna said “as the State is navigating through the challenging time, it is imperative to acknowledge the effect of communicable and non-communicable diseases and ensure every measure to tackle the health problems is embraced for the State to keep growing and remain safe for everyone.”

He said, ‘Alaafia Eko’ under Eko care initiative would extend the hands of care and support to all individuals in need of quality healthcare.

He added that the initiative includes the provision of free medical items and drugs to address various types of ailments.

The Council Chairman stated that the programme is organised to reach out to every member of the communities and ensure no one is left behind.

He, therefore, charged the residents to embrace preventive healthcare measures, saying early intervention of medical personnel on various health conditions would minimise the mortality rate in the state.

Appreciating the laudable initiative, one of the beneficiaries present at the event, Mr. Ogiaka Solomon expressed his gratitude to the State Government for prioritising the health conditions of the residents, saying the free medical services would forever remain in the memory of the people of Ojo and its environs.

He said he was also part of the beneficiaries of the ‘Ounje Eko’ free food pack of rice, beans, garri and tomatoes given to those 70 years and above.

He added that there were no preferential treatments as everyone was attended to irrespective of their tribe age or religion.