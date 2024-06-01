FG Inaugurates Inter-Ministerial Committee for Review of Intellectual Property Policy, Strategy Document

Agnes Ekebuike

The Inter-Ministerial Steering Committee to review the Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy Draft for Nigeria has been inaugurated by the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, the Minister, Dr. Doris Uzoka -Anite.

At the inauguration ceremony which took place at the minister’s office in Abuja, Dr. Uzoka -Anite said that the committee’s task is to review the draft policy and strategy, ensuring it aligns with global best practices and addresses Nigeria’s unique needs.



Uzoka -Anite, who serves as the Chairman of the inter-ministerial committee, announced the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa as Co-Chairman of the committee and other members selected from the ministries of Health and Social Welfare, Justice, Aviation, Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Agriculture and Rural Development, Education, Science and Technology, Information and National Orientation, Trade, Industry and Investment and Art, Culture and Creative Economy.



The Minister of Trade, Industry and Investment who emphasised the importance of intellectual property rights in driving innovation, economic growth, and societal progress, charged the members to be diligent in order to shape the future of intellectual property rights in Nigeria and empower innovators, creators, and entrepreneurs to thrive globally.



“The development of a robust and forward-looking IP policy and strategy is a key priority for our government. In today’s knowledge-driven global economy, intellectual property rights are crucial drivers of innovation, economic growth, and societal progress. An effective IP framework empowers our entrepreneurs, inventors, artists, and businesses to reap the full rewards of their creativity and ingenuity.

“It is therefore imperative that we get this policy right – one that resonates with global best practices, while also addressing the unique needs and aspirations of the Nigerian people. This is where your role as members of this esteemed committee becomes invaluable.

“I have carefully selected each of you to serve on this committee based on your distinguished track records, specialised expertise, and proven commitment to the advancement of intellectual property rights in Nigeria. Your diverse backgrounds will bring a rich tapestry of perspectives to the table.”

In her response, the Minister of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy, Musawa who is the Co-Chairman of the committee, said that the Intellectual Property Policy and Strategy Document was not only foundational but essential to bringing in investors to the country.

“One of the very important things for us in the Ministry of Art, Culture and the Creative Economy is to put in place a Regulatory and Legal Framework of which the Intellectual Property Policy is topmost. Without this policy in place, we cannot do anything. It will also be difficult for investors to come as the IP policy will give legal backing to their investments.

“One of the things we are committed to is growing the nation’s GDP by $100bn by 2030. We cannot do anything without the Intellectual Property Policy, so putting in place a regulatory and legal framework is essential to bringing value back home.”

A member of the committee, Senator Ben Murray-Bruce thanked the ministers for the initiative, stating that Nigeria is in dire need of intellectual property protection.

Members are charged with conducting a comprehensive and consultative review, engaging with stakeholders, and providing recommendations for strengthening the policy framework. The inter-ministerial committee is expected to conclude the review in four weeks.