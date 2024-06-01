APGA Nat’l Chairman: Soludo Setting Structures to Hold LG Polls 

*Party launches app for digital registration

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The National Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr. Sly Ezeokenwa, has said the APGA-led government in Anambra State was set to conduct local government elections in the state.

Ezeokenwa stated this in Awka, Anambra State capital, during a press conference in the South-east regional office of the party to mark his first year in office as the national chairman.



Recently, a High Court in Abuja had ordered the federal government to stop remitting local government funds to the Prof. Chukwuma Soludo-led government, but the national chairman said it was untrue to say the governor has no intention to conduct the election. He said he is rather strengthening the structures with laws to ensure a smooth and transparent election.



He said: “The local government structure is an important tier of government and that is not in doubt. APGA government in Anambra State is deeply committed to conducting local government elections and there is no doubt about that.

“It is important to know that APGA has been vocal about the place of local government in the country, and being the government that is closest to the people, the local government structure should actually reflect the dictates, wishes and culture of the people.



“In Anambra we have gone a step further to enhance the workability of the local government system. The governor is evolving a new model which is the private, public, community partnership model. We now have communities as the fourth tier of government, and it is a very essential component of the local government system. The communities have elected Presidents General, which is democracy on its own.”

Speaking on the structures the governor intends to strengthen before holding election, Ezeokenwa said: “The current local government system where the governors have a chokehold on the local government system is cheap.

“What Soludo is trying to do is to enact local government and finance law that will necessarily devolve the individual functionalities and some components in the local government system, such that in each local government, you now have communities as active part of the local government structure.

“Believe me, once the state House of Assembly does this, Soludo will conduct local government elections. You also know that for now we do not have the state electoral commission, and you are aware that the governor has sent a bill to the House of Assembly for that to be constituted.

“So those are some of the obstacles that the governor is surmounting before the local government election will be done.”

The chairman also stated that under his leadership, APGA has become the first political party In Nigeria to implement the complete digitisation of its membership database.

“Starting from June Ist, 2024, we are launching a state-of-the-art mobile app for digital registration and introducing digital membership cards with an array of features.

“This pioneering initiative has revolutionised the way we engage with our members, making registration seamless, enhancing communication, and providing real-time updates. Our digital membership cards offer numerous benefits, including a unique member ID, access to exclusive content, event notifications, and more,” Ezeokenwa stated.