GMD/CEO of Abuja Investments Company Limited, Tamuno, Pays Courtesy Visit to the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs

H. E Ambassador Maureen Tamuno, Group Managing Director/CEO of Abuja Investments Company Limited (AICL) paid a courtesy visit to the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, H.E. Ambassador Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, to discuss potential collaboration and explore strategic partnerships aimed at stimulating economic growth and investment in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and beyond.

According to Fatima Nadada, Head of PR and Communications of AICL, the high-level engagement underscores AICL’s commitment at fostering robust partnerships that align with the economic development goals of the present administration of H.E. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During the visit, both parties discussed various strategic initiatives for enhancing foreign investments and economic collaboration. The GMD highlighted AICL’s ongoing projects and future plans that could benefit from the support and cooperation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Key areas of discussion included:

1.Film/ creative arts Industry: Developing initiatives to support Nigeria’s burgeoning film/ creative arts industry, including investment in infrastructure and facilitating partnerships with global industry players.

2.Industrial / Tech hub : Fostering growth in the energy, tech, garment and food sector by attracting foreign investments, enhancing production capacities, and promoting Nigerian products in the international markets

3.Leveraging AGOA to enhance Nigeria’s export capabilities, particularly in the food, film and garment industries, through improved framing, packaging, and compliance with international standards.

Promoting Foreign Direct Investments (FDIs): Exploring avenues to attract more FDIs into Nigeria through collaborative efforts and leveraging the Ministry’s diplomatic channels. Diaspora Engagement: Developing initiatives to engage the Nigerian diaspora in economic activities and investment opportunities in the FederalCapitalTerritory. .

The Honorable Minister expressed appreciation for AICL’s proactive approach and reiterated the Ministry’s commitment to support its initiatives. He emphasized the importance of public-private collaborations in achieving sustainable development and assured AICL of the Ministry’s full backing in their endeavors.

AICL remains committed to its mission of driving economic growth and development in the FCT through strategic investments and partnerships. The courtesy visit marks a significant step towards achieving these objectives in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.