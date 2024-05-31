APC National Youth Wing Launches ‘I Am Employable’ Training Programme

Mary Nnah

The APC National Youth Wing has announced its upcoming Workplace Readiness and Employability Skills Training Programme, themed ‘I Am Employable’.

This exciting initiative is designed to empower young Nigerians with the skills and knowledge needed to succeed in the professional world.

The programme, scheduled to take place from June 4th to June 7th, 2024, in Abuja, boasts an impressive lineup of distinguished speakers and trainers.

These experts include E.G. Jibola Ponnle, former CIPM CEO and immediate past Lagos Commissioner for Training; Niyi Adesanya, renowned Management Consultant and CEO of FifthGear Plus; and Morayo Afolabi-Brown, prominent media personality. Alongside these notable speakers, a team of experienced trainers and facilitators will deliver insightful sessions on essential topics such as Personal branding and LinkedIn optimization; Remote work skills and effective communication; Core workplace skills and productivity; CV and resume presentation and Networking opportunities and building professional relationships.

The ‘I Am Employable’ programme aims to enhance the employability of youths, graduates, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members, and individuals transitioning careers. By providing practical tools and knowledge, this initiative seeks to improve the economic capacity of young Nigerians and equip them with the skills needed to secure employment, retain jobs, and thrive in the labour market.

According to APC National Youth Leader and Training Convener, Dr. Dayo Israel, “Our primary goal is to empower young Nigerians with the necessary skills to succeed in the workplace and contribute meaningfully to their communities. This program is a crucial step in our broader strategy to foster youth development and economic growth in Nigeria.”

Interested individuals can register for the event on the organiser’s website.