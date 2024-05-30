NCS Calls for Collaboration with FG, Financial Institutions

Emma Okonji

Nigeria Computer Society (NCS), the umbrella body for all Information Technology (IT) professionals in Nigeria, has called on the federal government to collaborate with IT experts in NCS to properly harness emerging technologies for national development.

As an advocacy group that promotes IT development across the country, NCS also called on financial institutions in the country to collaborate with it to address the continuous rise in cyber attacks that have constantly hit banks in recent times.

President of NCS, Dr. Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu, made the call in Lagos on Tuesday, during a press conference organised by NCS to address the state of the nation.

While commending the federal government for giving directives to the Central Bank of Nigeria to withdraw the proposed 0.5 per cent cybersecurity levy, Aliyu said the idea to protect the cyberspace was necessary. He however said the timing was wrong and that there could be other better ways to generate revenue to address cyber threats without putting too much burden on the people. “A situation where the federal government imposes levy on the citizens and reverses it after public outcry, does not speak well of the government. This is the reason why collaboration with NCS is necessary to enable NCS members to properly advise government on things about technology and how to maximise technology for national development. There is need for wider consultation with all relevant stakeholders to drive national development,” Aliyu said.

Vice President of NCS, Dr. Charles Onyeukwu, said government must recognise NCS members and consider them as partners in the discharge of national duties, as they relate to technology development. “NCS has experts in all fields of Information Technology and government should be able to tap from the wealth of such expertise. A situation where government sidelines registered IT professionals from NCS while planning and executing technology projects and IT policies for the country, is not a healthy development,” Onyeukwu said.

Immediate past president of NCS and member of National Executive Council of NCS, Prof Adesina Sodiya, also thanked the federal government for withdrawing the cybersecurity levy, but advised that government must listen and work with NCS members to address the issue of cyber-insecurity in the country. According to him, any attack on critical national infrastructure of the country, will affect all businesses and organisations, which might pose serious threat to national development.