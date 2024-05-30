Lagos State Govt Launches 15 Locally Built Ferry Boats, to Establish Essential Medicine Agency

Segun James, Ayodeji Ake and Esther Oluku





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated 15 locally built 40-passenger ferries to enhance waterways transportation in the State.

The ferries tagged, ‘OMIBUS’ were launched in partnership with Caverton Marine, with the aim of advancing the State’s transport infrastructure, providing a reliable, safe, and efficient mode of transportation for residents in conformity with the global sustainable development goals (SDG).

The inauguration of the ferries took place at Badore-Ajah, Lagos.

The Governor who inspected the ferries, took a trip from Five-Cowrie at Falomo to Badore, Ajah and ferried back home.

Speaking during the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said with 22 per cent of the State’s landmass covered by water and waterways surrounding 42 out of its 57 local governments and LCDAs, there was significant potential for marine transport.

Sanwo-Olu, explained that the investment in the sector was designed to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of people, goods, and services across the city, contributing to its economic growth.

He highlighted the comprehensive approach to ensure an integrated urban mass transportation system that would not be shortchanged, adding that the government would ensure none of the verticals around public transportation will be left unattended to.

The governor said the 15 new locally-built 40-seater passenger ferries marked the first phase of a broader plan to enhance marine transportation in Lagos, with a total of 25 ferries planned.

He said the new ferries, crafted to international standards with only the engines sourced from abroad, symbolised a shift towards local manufacturing.

Sanwo-Olu said, “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to creating an integrated, multimodal transportation system that makes daily commutes smoother and more seamless.

“As we launch these ferries, we reaffirm our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for all Lagosians. We are investing in infrastructure that promotes safety, reliability, and convenience, while also reflecting the modernity and ambition of Lagos State.

“I am proud to announce that these ferries were built right here in Lagos by the indigenous company Carverton Marine, under the supervision of Bureau Veritas. This not only harnesses local talent but also boosts our economy and ensures adherence to the highest safety and quality standards.

“To the people of Lagos: These ferries are built for you, by you, and with your contributions. They symbolise better days ahead. As we launch them into our waterways, let us do so with collective pride and purpose. Let us continue to strive for excellence in all our endeavours.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Caverton Group, Mr. Olabode Makanjuola, emphasised the importance of this project in enhancing mobility and reducing road traffic congestion as well as improving the quality of life for all Lagos residents through strategic infrastructure development.

He said the project aligns with the transportation vision of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, which aims to create an integrated transportation infrastructure to enhance connectivity and mobility across the state with an improved water transport system.

He said the project symbolised Caverton’s unwavering commitment to local development, innovation, quality and safety, adding he acknowledged the support of the state government in integrating water transportation into its intermodal transportation system, rather than merely a corporate social responsibility for coastal communities.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has disclosed plan to launch its medical mission aimed at providing essential medical services across local governments within the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made the revelation while addressing journalists during the “Year 2024 Annual Ministerial Press Briefing” at the state capital, yesterday.

Fielding questions on skyrocketing cost of drugs, Abayomi stated that the state government has plans in place to mitigate the effects of increasing drug cost on citizens

He noted that as part of efforts to ensure that vulnerable persons have access to essential drugs which they may need, the medical missions which would be launched today, would provide access to essential drugs free of charge.

He submitted that the situation of escalating drug cost was a market force. “We are embarking on an extensive medical missions and we are going to provide drugs free of charge starting next week across the six districts.

“For those that are extremely vulnerable, and who require the need of essential drugs, we are going to launch it this Thursday, and we are going to be carrying out very large medical missions across six districts in every local government providing drugs to the very vulnerable.”

Abayomi, added that the drive was in line with the State government’s agenda to provide accessible and equitable healthcare to its residents noting that to achieve optimum benefits, residents should as well take advantage of the state social health insurance scheme.

According to him, possession of the state social insurance scheme premium grants the Insured access to drugs, medical investigations, consultations and simple surgeries.

“Again, this is where health insurance comes in. If you have health insurance in your pocket, then you will not be vulnerable to the escalating prices of drugs because you would be able to receive your essential drugs free of charge provided you have a health insurance premium in your pocket.

“We are using this opportunity to encourage all Lagosians that Ilera Eko is our social health insurance scheme. It is available online. It is available at any of our corporate health facilities.

“It is currently going at a premium of N8,500 which covers you for the entire year from drugs to investigations, consultations and simple surgeries.

“If you carry Ilera Eko in your pocket and you walk into our registered facility, it doesn’t matter what the price of the drugs are, you would be given by virtue of your Ilera eko coverage free of charge.”

Lagos State Govt Launches 15 Locally Built Ferry Boats, to Establish Essential Medicine Agency

Segun James, Ayodeji Ake and Esther Oluku





Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, yesterday inaugurated 15 locally built 40-passenger ferries to enhance waterways transportation in the State.

The ferries tagged, ‘OMIBUS’ were launched in partnership with Caverton Marine, with the aim of advancing the State’s transport infrastructure, providing a reliable, safe, and efficient mode of transportation for residents in conformity with the global sustainable development goals (SDG).

The inauguration of the ferries took place at Badore-Ajah, Lagos.

The Governor who inspected the ferries, took a trip from Five-Cowrie at Falomo to Badore, Ajah and ferried back home.

Speaking during the inauguration, Sanwo-Olu said with 22 per cent of the State’s landmass covered by water and waterways surrounding 42 out of its 57 local governments and LCDAs, there was significant potential for marine transport.

Sanwo-Olu, explained that the investment in the sector was designed to facilitate the safe and efficient movement of people, goods, and services across the city, contributing to its economic growth.

He highlighted the comprehensive approach to ensure an integrated urban mass transportation system that would not be shortchanged, adding that the government would ensure none of the verticals around public transportation will be left unattended to.

The governor said the 15 new locally-built 40-seater passenger ferries marked the first phase of a broader plan to enhance marine transportation in Lagos, with a total of 25 ferries planned.

He said the new ferries, crafted to international standards with only the engines sourced from abroad, symbolised a shift towards local manufacturing.

Sanwo-Olu said, “This initiative is a testament to our commitment to creating an integrated, multimodal transportation system that makes daily commutes smoother and more seamless.

“As we launch these ferries, we reaffirm our dedication to enhancing the quality of life for all Lagosians. We are investing in infrastructure that promotes safety, reliability, and convenience, while also reflecting the modernity and ambition of Lagos State.

“I am proud to announce that these ferries were built right here in Lagos by the indigenous company Carverton Marine, under the supervision of Bureau Veritas. This not only harnesses local talent but also boosts our economy and ensures adherence to the highest safety and quality standards.

“To the people of Lagos: These ferries are built for you, by you, and with your contributions. They symbolise better days ahead. As we launch them into our waterways, let us do so with collective pride and purpose. Let us continue to strive for excellence in all our endeavours.”

The Chief Executive Officer of Caverton Group, Mr. Olabode Makanjuola, emphasised the importance of this project in enhancing mobility and reducing road traffic congestion as well as improving the quality of life for all Lagos residents through strategic infrastructure development.

He said the project aligns with the transportation vision of the Babajide Sanwo-Olu administration, which aims to create an integrated transportation infrastructure to enhance connectivity and mobility across the state with an improved water transport system.

He said the project symbolised Caverton’s unwavering commitment to local development, innovation, quality and safety, adding he acknowledged the support of the state government in integrating water transportation into its intermodal transportation system, rather than merely a corporate social responsibility for coastal communities.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Government has disclosed plan to launch its medical mission aimed at providing essential medical services across local governments within the state.

The State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, made the revelation while addressing journalists during the “Year 2024 Annual Ministerial Press Briefing” at the state capital, yesterday.

Fielding questions on skyrocketing cost of drugs, Abayomi stated that the state government has plans in place to mitigate the effects of increasing drug cost on citizens

He noted that as part of efforts to ensure that vulnerable persons have access to essential drugs which they may need, the medical missions which would be launched today, would provide access to essential drugs free of charge.

He submitted that the situation of escalating drug cost was a market force. “We are embarking on an extensive medical missions and we are going to provide drugs free of charge starting next week across the six districts.

“For those that are extremely vulnerable, and who require the need of essential drugs, we are going to launch it this Thursday, and we are going to be carrying out very large medical missions across six districts in every local government providing drugs to the very vulnerable.”

Abayomi, added that the drive was in line with the State government’s agenda to provide accessible and equitable healthcare to its residents noting that to achieve optimum benefits, residents should as well take advantage of the state social health insurance scheme.

According to him, possession of the state social insurance scheme premium grants the Insured access to drugs, medical investigations, consultations and simple surgeries.

“Again, this is where health insurance comes in. If you have health insurance in your pocket, then you will not be vulnerable to the escalating prices of drugs because you would be able to receive your essential drugs free of charge provided you have a health insurance premium in your pocket.

“We are using this opportunity to encourage all Lagosians that Ilera Eko is our social health insurance scheme. It is available online. It is available at any of our corporate health facilities.

“It is currently going at a premium of N8,500 which covers you for the entire year from drugs to investigations, consultations and simple surgeries.

“If you carry Ilera Eko in your pocket and you walk into our registered facility, it doesn’t matter what the price of the drugs are, you would be given by virtue of your Ilera eko coverage free of charge.”