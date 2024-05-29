Odili, Mbata Shaking Camp of Opposition in Rivers, Says Fubara

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, has described the former governor, Dr. Peter Odili as an elder statesman and hailed Senator John Mbata as the stronghold shaking the camp of opposition in the state.

Fubara who expressed gratitude to the former governor and former federal lawmaker, said they are among others who have continued to stand with his administration since inception in office.

The governor made the assertion at the State Banquet to celebrate his first one year in office and 57th Anniversary of the creation of Rivers State at Government House in Port Harcourt.

In his remarks, Governor Fubara said, “Let me specially thank our leader, Sir Dr. Peter Odili. Let me specially thank Senator John Mbata. I have a reason to say this, and every one of you know it.

“But I need to call out these two: they are a strong symbol causing problem in the camp of the opposition. Each time they stand with us, they’re one million in one man, and it is troubling them.

“And this evening, with the calibre of people sitting on this table, there will be confusion somewhere. So, you can see the handiwork of God! It is not me. It is when God is in control, He makes everything perfect in His way and in His time,” he said.

He explained that his administration is still standing strong, delivering dividends of democracy to the people and solving critical problems of governance despite the sudden political crisis that erupted and persisted in the state because of God’s grace.

The governor said that the successes recorded so far were possible because God has been graciously upholding the government, offering it the right direction and giving him the strength to carry on.

He said that while others were celebrating one full year of service to the people, he has only actually been in control of real governance characterised by prudence, purposefulness and protection of the interest of the state in the last four months.

He said that under his watch, Rivers State Government has provided “Governance that has the interest of our people at heart. Governance that is prudent. Governance that has respect for you – all of you.

“We decided to have this banquet today to say: thank you, thank you and thank you to every one of you. You have supported us.

“The last time I had this opportunity to dine with you was on 1st of January, 2024, and you know, the mood was not like this. We never knew we could even stand up till today.”

Governor Fubara further said: “You see the reason why we need to give God all the glory. It is very simple: one thing is very important and unique; we are succeeding because we are on the side of God.

“It is not just standing on the side of God; because everybody professes to be standing on the side of God, even the native doctor would call on God. But what is important is God being in your business. God is in our business. And because He is in our business, we will continue to survive, no matter where they are coming from,” he said.

Governor Fubara insisted that his purpose in government is to deliver the dividends of democracy to Rivers people, which will not be compromised.

Emphasising his administration’s commitment to turning around the fortunes of healthcare sector in the state, Governor Fubara assured of making sure that all zonal hospitals come on stream in the next six months.

He said, “Are we even talking about the health sector? We have given ourselves a task that in the next six months, all our zonal hospitals, including the general hospitals in strategic LGAs must function”.

Governor Fubara solicited more support from leaders of the state, and more especially, the other arms of government: the legislature and judiciary, to enable the government serve the people better.

He also thanked the security agencies for their various levels of support that had ensured that peace prevailed in the state, and urged them to continue to sustain the tempo.

He said, “We know that a lot of people are planning one thing or the other, but because you’re gentlemen and women of honour, you have never accepted to join in destroying what we have as a state. So, I want to thank you, on behalf of the government.”

He specifically called out the heads of security agencies, military and paramilitary services in the state, and thanked them profusely for the immeasurable support and cooperation they have given to his administration, which had facilitated the successes recorded thus far.

In his speech, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Tammy Danagogo, said as the state marks the 57th Anniversary of its creation and first one year in office of Governor Fubara, a book on the Old Rivers State is also being unveiled, written by a cross section of elites, intellectuals and leaders from Rivers and Bayelsa States.