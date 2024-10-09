Fubara: We’ll Unravel Arsonists

Wike: Fubara Broke The Law

•Governor inaugurates judicial commission on violence

•Calm returns as council chairmen resume

•New CP warns troublemakers, vows to restore peace

•Cole suggests peace meeting for governor, Wike, Amaechi, Odili to address issues

•Situation threatening national security, Senator Natasha raises concern

Chuks Okocha, Olawale Ajimotokan, Emmanuel Addeh, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt





Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara has said his administration is working with the Nigeria Police and Department of State Services (DSS) to expose those behind the recent attack on council secretariats in Ikwerre, Emohua and Eleme local government areas.

Fubara stated that his administration will not watch political thugs run berserk. He said suspects will be arrested and made to account for their atrocities.

The governor said his government had inaugurated a judicial commission of inquiry on the killings and blast that took place in the state.

But calmness and normalcy returned to the 23 local government areas of Rivers State yesterday, as the elected council chairmen resumed at their respective councils.

Yet, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, said it was Fubara who instigated Monday’s violence by disobeying an order of the court that halted the local government election.

On assumption of office, yesterday, the new Commissioner of Police in Rivers State, Mr. Bala Mustapha, said his priority was to restore peace in the state. Mustapha warned criminal elements to turn over a new leaf or relocate from the state.

But candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 elections in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, suggested that all former governors of Rivers State, including Peter Odili, Chibuike Amaechi, and Wike, should sit at a table with Fubara to engage in peace talks and hash out their differences for peace sake.

At the same time, Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Contents, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, urged President Bola Tinubu to halt the escalating crisis in Rivers State because it was already threatening national security.

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Timi Frank, however, said the intervention of Tinubu in the Rivers crisis came a bit too late, and it was biased and skewed in favour of a faction loyal to Wike.

Fubara, who spoke yesterday while swearing in four new commissioners at Government House, Port Harcourt, recalled that there was intelligence on the planned mayhem by misguided persons, who had threatened to prevent the elected officers from resuming duties.

Those sworn in as commissioners were Dr Israel Lebura Ngbuelu, Evans Bapakaye Bipi, Otamiri John Ngubo, and Benibo Anabraba.

Fubara lamented the actions of the political thugs, who burnt valued buildings at some council secretariats.

He stated, “I said it before it happened. I knew because they were unhappy, they would go extra miles to create disaffection in the minds and hearts of the good people of Rivers State.

“We want to also let the people know that what has happened (arson) after the election, we are not going to allow it to go uninvestigated.

“A similar event had happened in this manner before, and after some weeks, some of our supporters were declared wanted in order to turn the story around.

“But this time around, I strongly believe, with the support and cooperation of the Nigeria Police and the Department of State Services (DSS), we will unravel those behind the assault and make sure that they account for their atrocities.”

The governor said he had continued to show leadership and provided the climate that engendered productive endeavours, stressing that he will not mislead those he is leading.

He commended Rivers people for their patience, despite their anger against the acts of the misguided miscreants.

Fubara stated, “As your leader, the one steering the ship, I assure you I will not mislead anyone of you. I still stand on the path of peace. We have cases of arson in some local government areas.

“But I appreciate your calmness. I have always maintained that we are going to be the greatest losers, if we meet them force-for-force. We need to go with peace.

“So, I will encourage everyone of you not to follow them with violence. We are carrying a basket of precious eggs in our hands. So, we need to follow them with carefulness and wisdom.”

Fubara called for firm support to ensure that the progress of Nigeria was sustained, adding that if oil theft is not checked, the country’s economy will be badly impacted, and there will not be funds to address critical issues.

According to him, “We are in a situation where the fund that is being generated from oil production is not sufficient to tackle the challenges of Nigeria, and every hand has to be on deck to make sure that there is increase in production.

“Our focus here, not minding the distractions, will be how to provide support. You have to work with us to make sure that we curb this issue of oil theft and pipeline vandalism.

“This is the only way that the allowances (revenue) will increase and more will also come to our state, and more progress will also be achieved in this state.”

The governor explained that his administration was doing a lot for the good people of the state, that was not being seen because of the political drama that had taken away the attention of people.

He disclosed that his administration was working out modalities, and would soon choose a day, which could probably be before the end of October, to showcase a few projects and services that had positively impacted lives in the state.

Equally yesterday, Fubara inaugurated a Judicial Commission of Inquiry to investigate the arson, killings, and destruction of property at various local government council headquarters in the state.

He inaugurated the seven-member commission at the Executive Chambers of Government House in Port Harcourt.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Nelson Chukwudi, said the commission had one month to conclude its assignment.

The commission had Justice Ibiwengi Roseline Minakiri as Chairman, Mrs. Inyingi Brown as Secretary, and Barrister Uzor Ikenga as Counsel.

Other members were Barrister Felicia Nwoke, Professor Blessing Didia, Samuel Egbe, and Alex Usifor.

The governor said the recent attacks and burning of local government councils’ secretariats on October 7, seemed like a repeat of what was experienced in 2014, months to the 2015 general election, when courts were set ablaze, residences bombed and people killed, leading to the closure of courts in Rivers State.

He said his administration will not look away while ill-guided youths and sponsored political thugs turned the state into a theatre of violence without being made to pay for such crimes against the state.

Fubara said, “So, I have decided to take this action to find out the immediate and remote causes of this arson, most importantly, no matter the personalities involved, we must bring them to book.

“So, this assignment is a very important. It is an assignment that, if it is not done rightly, would give the enemies of this state opportunity to continue.

“And if we are right, it is going to be the end of further destruction of public property in the state. I know it is going to be very tasking. I can assure you that there will be threats, but you have to be strong.”

THISDAY gathered yesterday that work had resumed in the local government areas of the state, aside the three councils affected by the violence.

A resident of Eleme, Emmanuel One, told THISDAY that normalcy had returned to the council and its environs

One said, “As of today, there is no problem in Eleme. Police has takeover the council promises. Though the offices were burnt, but the newly elected chairman came briefly to the council and later left. There was no attack whatsoever.

“The councillors sat after the incident and adjourned indefinitely. I think that the police presence was to ensure security as was directed. The chairman just went and came out. There is no work today. I think the police are there to protect what was left.”

At the Port Harcourt City Council, THISDAY observed that activities went on smoothly, and policemen were sighted ensuring that there was no breakdown of law and order again.

In Ikwerre and Emohua local councils, the newly elected administrators were present, but could not access their offices because it had already been set ablaze by the thugs who were suspected to be youths.

Wike: Fubara Broke Law by Conducting LGA Polls Contrary Court Order

Minister of the FCT, Nyesom Wike, said Governor Siminalayi Fubara instigated Monday’s violence in Rivers State by disobeying an order of the court that stopped the local government election.

Speaking on national television, the former governor of the state maintained that although no decent person would support violence, when it happened, salient questions as to the cause must be probed and put in proper context.

The minister insisted that the panel set up by Fubara to probe the arson and killings would not yield any result because the governor had already fingered those he described as the “opposition” as being behind the violence.

He stated that there was no need to set up any committee since the governor already said he knew who was responsible for the crisis, advising that all Fubara needs to do is to invite the security agencies to pick up the suspects.

Wike stated, “Now you talk about panel of inquiry. The governor said this is the handwork of his political opponents. What are you saying of the panel of inquiry? You know them. All you need to do is get the police, arrest them, charge them for arson.

“So what is the basis of judicial panel of inquiry? I have told our lawyers this afternoon to set aside this rubbish, the judicial panel of inquiry. Inquire what, when the governor knows?”

The minister stated further, “I was a governor. I’ve always obeyed the rule of law. You heard the governor say that our state is turning into a state of anarchy, where people do not obey the rule of law.

“You must not take the law into your hands. It doesn’t matter how you see that judgement. The moment you don’t obey court judgement, you’re inviting anarchy. You’re inviting violence.”

Wike also dissociated himself and his supporters from the violence, stressing that the blame should be laid solely on the governor’s feet for disobeying a valid court order.

He said, “All of you presented yourselves to the court. All of you brought your legal representation, your lawyers, Senior Advocates of Nigeria. And the matter was argued and the court came up with a judgement. That, by my own view, by my own opinion, I think this is what is supposed to be done.

“You heard the president say the judiciary can settle all political disputes. The judiciary settle disputes and you came out as a governor to say, no, this is a fraudulent judgement and accusing the judiciary of being fraudulent and saying I will not obey this judgement.

“In that case, who is inviting violence? Who is inviting anarchy? You heard him say, our state is going to where people do not want to obey law and order. What is law and order? Obey what law and order. Obey what the court has said.”

Wike highlighted comments by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, who spoke against the derailment of democracy, stressing that Fubara must obey the law to ensure peace.

While insisting that what the court said was that due process was not followed in the electoral process leading to the election, Wike stated that the governor flouted the rules.

Without a voter register, Wike contended that nobody could conduct local government election, stressing that when people don’t have good lawyers working for them, they blame the judges.

Explaining that he would not support injustice, the FCT minister, who was confronted with a video where he vowed not to stress his successor in office, stated that there was nothing he was doing to distract the governor.

He said contrary to what the governor said that he had knelt down several times for him, the governor had never knelt down for him.

“First of all, I deny that. What offence did he commit? Did you commit an offence to kneel down? If you knelt down, what were you kneeling down for? It’s not correct,” he stated.

Wike also said Fubara reneged on the settlement deal brokered by Tinubu, and accused the governor of “playing tricks” and accusing him of planning a coup to remove the Speaker of the House of Assembly, a development he said backfired.

“By the grace of God, I’m the Minister of FCT. I have my own budget I control. So, what is that? Has he ever told you I said go and bring me this?” Wike queried.

On what could be done to end the ongoing altercation, Wike urged Fubara to adhere to the rule of law, pointing out that everything is in the hands of the governor.

New CP Warns Troublemakers, Vows to Restore Peace

The new Commissioner of Police, Mr. Bala Mustapha, yesterday, disclosed that he had reviewed the current security situation in the state, and outlined his vision and strategies for ensuring the safety and security of the communities and people.

Mustapha stated, “My priority task is to swiftly restore calm in the respective local government areas, where pockets of violence and arson attacks have been present, and my commitment is to work collaboratively with the state and non-state actors as well as all critical stakeholders to address these challenges head-on.”

Mustapha assured that he would work to regain public trust by ensuring his officers were approachable, professional, and respectful in their interactions.

He said, “In my leadership, I will not tolerate any form of corruption, misconduct, or abuse of power by police officers. Those found engaging in unprofessional behaviour will face the full wrath of the law.

“We are here to uphold justice, not to be agents of oppression.

“Rivers State has been plagued by issues of cultism, which often lead to violent clashes and needless loss of lives. We will intensify our efforts in curbing cult-related activities and work with youth groups, religious bodies, and civil society organisations to promote peace, education, and alternative livelihoods for the youths.”

Cole: Wike, Fubara, Amaechi, Odili Must Set Aside Personal Interests, Address Issues

The governorship candidate of APC in the 2023 general election in Rivers State, Tonye Cole, called on all former governors of the state, including Peter Odili, Chibuike Amaechi, and Nyesom Wike, to sit at a table with Fubara, hold peace talks and hash out their differences.

Cole spoke during an interview with ARISE News, while addressing the political violence that erupted in the state as a result of the recent local government election.

He pointed out that the unrest stemmed from deep-rooted internal conflicts dating back to the tenure of Odili and continuing through the administrations of Amaechi, Wike, and Fubara.

According to Cole, “What you’re talking about is one internal battle that has started a long time ago, and it’s not in isolation. And so, to actually believe that moving forward from now is actually going to bring peace, moving forward, I think it’s a fallacy.

“There’s no peace that can happen under the present circumstances. And you have to go back to Odili into Amaechi, Amaechi into Wike, Wike into Sim, and you will see that there is a trend that must end, because everybody that is being mentioned here comes from the same nuclear family, splitting up and fighting to the death.

“There are four actors here that must be called together to sit down, and until all of them sit at a table and decide that Rivers State is more important than personal agenda or interests, till then, we’re not going to have peace.”

Cole explained, “His Excellency Peter Odili, who is the father of everybody in this political dynamic must sit at the table. Rotimi Amaechi, His Excellency, must sit at that table. Nyesom Wike must sit at that table, and Sim Fubara must sit at that table.

“And the president can superintend this if he really wants peace in Rivers State, and a decision must be made that this is how we are going to be moving forward. Until that is done, as soon as Fubara’s time is about to end, you will see another all-out war.”

Another chieftain of APC in the state, Chukwuemeka Eze, in a statement, expressed the belief that those behind the burning of the council secretariats were not denying their acts.

Eze said, “They have the nerve and boldness to declare that they are protesting the outcome of the local government elections in the state and are refusing to allow the duly elected council chairmen to assume office, while our security agencies look the other way.”

He stated that the concern expressed by Tinubu over reports of arson and explosions in Rivers State was patriotic and a welcome development. But he said the president did not give a stern directive to the Inspector- General of Police (IGP) and other security agencies to fish out masterminds and prosecute perpetrators of the acts.

Akpoti-Uduaghan: Crisis Threatening National Security

Chairman of Senate Committee on Local Contents, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, urged President Bola Tinubu to halt the crisis in Rivers State because it was threatening national security.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senator representing Kogi Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly, in a statement in Abuja, specifically called on Tinubu to resolve the feud between Wike and Fubara.

She equally urged the president to ensure the minister focused on his work in the FCT and allowed his successor to govern the state, as mandated by the constitution.

Akpoti-Uduaghan stated that the crisis had been characterised by violence, intimidation, and alleged electoral malpractices, threatening the peace and stability of the region and the country, at large.

She emphasised the need for presidential intervention to protect citizens’ lives and property, ensure neutrality of state institutions to promote peace and justice, and prevent further escalation of the crisis.

The lawmaker stated, “The situation in Rivers demands urgent attention, and I implore Mr President to take decisive action to prevent further escalation.

“We cannot afford to watch as the crisis deepens, threatening the stability of the region. President Tinubu’s leadership is crucial in resolving this impasse.

“If left unchecked, the crisis may undermine Nigeria’s democratic progress, embolden perpetrators of violence and electoral malpractices, and threaten national security and stability.”

Frank: Tinubu’s Late Intervention Skewed in Favour of Wike

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of APC, Timi Frank, said the intervention of Tinubu in the political unrest in Rivers State came late, and was biased and skewed in favour of a faction loyal to Wike.

Frank, in a statement, demanded the resignation of the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, and Wike over the burning of local government secretariats in Rivers State.

He said it was highly unfortunate that the president was being perceived as tacitly encouraging his minister to cause mayhem in Rivers State because he thought it would benefit him in the 2027 presidential election.

Frank stated, “No sooner had the IGP ordered the withdrawal of policemen from the council secretariats than the hoodlums descended on them without any action on the part of the force to prevent or bring the orgy of violence under control.

“Wike has been boasting that he has the president’s blessings to do and undo in Rivers State as well as carry out any action aimed at destabilising Governor Fubara’s administration and make the entire state ungovernable and he has done it.”