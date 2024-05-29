Abiodun Vows to Sustain Infrastructure Transformation in Ogun

James Sowole in Abeokuta





Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has assured residents of the state of his administration’s determination to sustain the present tempo of infrastructure development across the state.

The governor made the pledge while inaugurating a newly constructed hospital road in Ogijo, Sagamu Local Government, yesterday, as he promised the people of the area of more projects to enhance economic development.

He said his administration has constructed over 600 kilometres of road across the state in the last five years, adding that more roads would be commissioned at Iperu and Ilaro during the week.

According to the governor, the Ogijo community was one of the industrial areas of the state that enjoyed gas reticulation, stating that his administration had solved the electricity challenges that affected the community for decades through the provision of transformers and other electric accessories.

Abiodun noted that constructing the road was in keeping with his promise when he visited the area about a year ago, saying despite the difficulty faced by the contractors in the course of construction, they were able to surmount and deliver the project on time.

Road infrastructure, the governor said, was one of the key catalysts that engendered development, positing that the commissioned road would boost commercial activities in the area as it leads to several communities.

“This community is very important to us, apart from being a border town, it is also an industrial area. I can assure you that this community will experience more development.

“I call on the Kabiyesi to work with the local government chairman, community development associations, and all relevant stakeholders and come up with projects according to their priority for immediate execution,” he said.