In Historic Move, National Assembly to Hold Joint Sitting on 25 Years of Democracy

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja





The Senate and the House of Representatives will on Wednesday, May 29, hold a joint sitting to mark 25 years of unbroken democracy in Nigeria.

A statement by the National Assembly management said President Bola Tinubu was expected to deliver an address at the joint sitting.

The joint sitting to commemorate Nigeria’s democracy would be the first of its kind by the National Assembly since the inception of the Fourth Republic in 1999.

The two chambers only sit jointly during budget presentation by the president. Wednesday’s sitting will be historic in the country’s democracy.

The president is also expected to commission the new National Assembly Library as part of the events slated for the 25 years celebration.

Vice President Kashim Shettima would also attend the joint session.

Also expected at the joint sitting of the National Assembly are Chairman of the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq; the chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume; and Chief of Staff to the President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila.

Others are Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike; Clerk of the National Assembly, Alhaji Magaji Tambuwal; Senior Special Assistants to the President for both the Senate and the House; among others.

There would also be commemorative lectures on “25 Years of the National Assembly: Lessons and Opportunities” at the joint sitting.

While Gbajabiamila, who served as Speaker of the ninth House (2019-2023) would deliver a paper on “Reflections on the House”, Senator David Mark, GCON, President of the sixth and seventh Senate, would speak on “Reflections on the Senate.”

Former Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, would deliver a paper on “Reflections on the Journey to Democracy.”