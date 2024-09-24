National Assembly to Inaugurate Joint Oil Sabotage Probe Panel Today

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





The Joint National Assembly ad-hoc committee on the sabotage in the oil and gas sector of the nation’s economy, would be formally inaugurated at both chambers of the federal parliament during plenary today.

The Chairman of the joint panel who is also the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, disclosed this in a statement yesterday.

THISDAY had exclusively reported on Monday that the joint National Assembly panel probe was being delayed to comply with the Rules of the House of Representatives.

THISDAY findings revealed that the inability of the two chambers to begin the four-day public hearing on the probe from Monday, September 9 to Thursday, September 12, was due to the need to properly constitute the panel in the House of Representatives and in the Senate.

But the joint panel chairman said yesterday that the probe had not been suspended but delayed to allow for the proper constitution of the panels.

Bamidele explained, “Contrary to some media reports, the Senate never suspended its Ad-hoc Committee to Investigate Alleged Economic Sabotage in the Nigerian Petroleum Industry.

“Rather, it postponed its public hearing due to the need to address issues that border on the Rules of the National Assembly.

“Today, (Tuesday) both chambers of the National Assembly will resolve the issues and possibly constitute a joint committee that will continue with the investigation from where the ad-hoc committee stopped.

“We are committed to unearthing the roots of economic sabotage in the petroleum industry in the national interest and developing institutional mechanisms that will make the industry more efficient and functional.

“As we return fully to the parliamentary sessions on Tuesday this week, the National Assembly will, without ambiguity, revisit its decision to decisively address challenges in the petroleum industry.

“The industry is not optimal in its performance. This may not be unconnected to crude oil theft, endless turn around maintenance of public refineries, importation of substandard petroleum products, and disruption of fuel supply, among others.”

He added that both chambers were expecting a new Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), from the Executive which are integral part of yearly budget preparation, consideration, and approval.

“The consideration of MTEF occupies a prime place on the rung of our legislative agenda.

“This is simply because MTEF must be ready before the 2025 Appropriation Bill can be laid before the National Assembly.

“We are equally preoccupied with the review of the 1999 Constitution. In the Senate, the Constitution Review Committee is chaired by Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin.

“In the coming weeks, the Committee will hold retreats and strategy sessions; call for memoranda and organise zonal meetings on some sections of our constitution that should be amended.

“Given the pedigrees of all its members, this exercise no doubt promises a truly federative approach that will redefine and reinvent public governance in this country’, he added.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, had in July appointed seven members to the Joint Senate/House Committee tasked with investigating alleged economic sabotage within the petroleum industry.

Prof. Julius Inhovbere, was named as the Co-Chairman, while members included Iduma Ighariwey; Gboyega Isiaka; Sada Soli; Fatima Talba; Tunji Raheem; and Patrick Umoh.

The House Spokesperson Rep Akin Rotimi, in a statement then said the urgency and importance of the matter have necessitated close collaboration between the Senate and the House of Representatives.

He said, “This new structure aims to ensure synergy, a holistic approach to addressing the issues, and ease of administrative coordination, resulting in a harmonised and efficient investigation.”

At about the same time, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, set up the adhoc committee led by Bamidele, to probe sabotage in the oil and gas sector of the nation’s economy.

Other members of the Bamidele-led ad-hoc committee included Senators Adams Oshiomhole (Edo North), Abdul Ningi (Bauchi Central), OsitaIzunazo (Imo West), the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South), Diket Plang (Plateau Central), TahirMonguno (Borno North) and Abdullah Yahaha (Kebbi North).