Tinubu Celebrates Nigerian Children, Says All Hands on Deck to Secure Nigeria’s Future

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has celebrated Nigerian children, the bearers of the nation’s torch into the future, on the special occasion of the 2024 Children’s Day.

The president, in a release issued on Monday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale,

rejoiced with parents, guardians and families across the nation, and called for a reinforcement of the family unit as a place where the sacred values of honesty, modesty, hard work and charity are passed down to the shining lights of tomorrow.

President Tinubu affirmed that society is a reflection of each family unit as a collective, urging the preservation of those principles that make us a wholesome, nurturing and thriving nation.

The president stated that his administration is sparing no effort in ensuring that Nigeria’s children have a solid footing for the realization of their dreams.

With increased investments in education and the recent overhauling of the entire education system to provide both human and material resources for learning, as well as the efforts of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education to get the nation’s precious gifts off the streets, the president emphasised that his administration will continue to expand access to qualitative education for all Nigerians.

President Tinubu reassured the nation of his commitment to ensuring a safe and secured ambience of learning for the children while improving the standard of education.