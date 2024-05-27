Kano Court Stops Bayero, 4 Others from Parading Themselves as Emirs, Orders Police to Remove Deposed Monarch from Nasarawa Palace





Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano.



Justice Amina Aliyu of the Kano State High Court has issued an interim injunction restraining the deposed Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero, and four other dethroned Emirs to stop parading themselves as emirs, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.



The Kano State House of Assembly had last Thursday passed a bill repealing the Kano State Emirs (Appointment and Deposition) Law enancted under the administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. The new law abolished the emirates created by Ganduje. Governor Abba Yusuf signed the bill into law and reinstated deposed 14th emir of Kano, Mohammad Sanusi II. He also deposed the five emirs appointed for the abolished emirates.



The presiding judge gave the order upon hearing of ex parte application by counsel to the applicants, Barrister Ibrahim Wangida dated May 27, 2024.



The order reads: “That an order of interim injunction is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Defendants either by themselves, servants, privies, and or any other persons or officers serving under them or acting in connection with any other person from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed by the Applicants.”



“That an order is hereby granted to the extent that the Commissioner of Police Kano State should immediately take the palace of the Emir of Kano situate being and lying at State Road Kano and evict the 1 Defendant/Respondent from the said palace pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice dated 24 May, 2024.”



“That an order of this Hon. Court is hereby granted restraining the 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th Defendants from parading themselves as Emirs of Kano, Bichi, Gaya, Rano and Karaye in the interest of peace in Kano pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.



“That an order is hereby made that 1- 5th Defendants be through the office of the Commissioner Police, Kano State who is to ensure immediate implementation of the order of the Hon. Court in the interest of justice.”



The Applicants in the suit include: Kano Attorney General, Speaker Kano House of Assembly, and Kano State House of Assembly.



The Respondents on the other hand, Aminu Ado Bayero, Nasiru Ado Bayero, Dr. Ibrahim Abubakar II, Alhaji Kabir Muhammad Inuwa and Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Gaya.



Others include, Inspector General of Police, Director Department of State Services, Nigerian Security and Civil Corps, and Nigerian Army.



Justice Aliyu fixed June 11, 2024 for hearing of motion on notice.