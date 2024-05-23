Shop Owners in Ilorin Decry Demolition of Property Without Adequate Notice 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Shop owners in the Ilorin metropolis have decried the purported demolition of their business centers without adequate notice by the officials of the state government.

Already, not less than 100 shops have been demolished in Ilorin which had hitherto caused disaffection between the state government and some residents of the state.

THISDAY checks revealed that most of the areas affected by the demolitions are Ahmadu Bello Way, Tanke junction, Sulu-Gambari Way, Ahmadu Bello Way, State library and Mount Camel School, all in Ilorin, the State Capital.

It was gathered that the affected property marked for demolition allegedly violated the setback on the roads.

Sources close to the government said that the purported demolition of the property was also meant to ensure the beautification of Ilorin as a state capital.

But, some of the shop owners who spoke with journalists in Ilorin, decried the demolition of their property at this period of economic downturn in the country.

A former lawmaker representing Ilorin West/Asa federal constituency at the National Assembly, Hon. Mashood Mustapha, whose property was also demolished, said that he has all approved documents issued to him in 2021 by the state government but yet the fence of his business premises was demolished.

Mustapha whose business premises was located along Sulu-Gambari Road, Ilorin stated that his travail with the government was due to his recent purported rejection of the award of the renovation of Kwara Hotel, Ilorin with the total sum of N17 billion.

Also, Mr. Mac Akor, a shop owner at Challenge, frowned at the exercise on the grounds of poor sensitisation.

He said a letter was served a day before the demolition, which was not enough time to evacuate his property.

He added that enough notice should be given before the commencement of the exercise.

Another shop owner at Ahmadu Bello Way, Mr. Bayo Olusi, expressed displeasure with the situation.

He, however, said he could not blame the government for demolishing his shop.

But the state government in a swift reaction again reiterated its commitment to the reclamation of all government setbacks in line with the directives of the Federal Government to enhance the aesthetics and serenity of the State.

The Executive Chairman, Kwara State Geographic Information Service, Mr..Abdulkareem Babatunde Sulyman stated this in a statement in Ilorin.

The Executive Chairman, who spoke through the Acting Director of Physical Planning and Development Control of the Agency, Mr. Abdulhakeem Abdulsalam maintained that the ongoing reclamation exercise was done in good faith without bias or favour.

Sulyman added that the exercise was even belated due to the magnanimity of the state government whose counterparts in other States of the federation have embarked upon a long time ago in line with the federal government directives on “safe schools initiative”.

He further stated that all government setbacks would be reclaimed for public benefit, stressing that the importance of maintaining the iconic status of Ahmadu Bello Way as the seat of power could not be overemphasized.

He stated that all those affected negatively by the policy, should bear it in good faith as it was in the best interest of all to enhance the aesthetics of the area and engender the security of lives and property in the State.