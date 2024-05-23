S’finalists Emerge in Zenith Bank Tennis Grand Slam Tennis Tourney

After five days of keen contest and intense rivalry, semifinalists have emerged at the ongoing Zenith Bank Tennis Grand Slam event taking place at Ikoyi Club.

The event, which is in its 9th edition, saw participants keeping spectators at the edge of their seats with good display of tennis.

In the Ladies category, Maryann Chuks

Defeated Datare Ojo 6/1, 6/4 while Wemimo Ogunsanya walked over Eniola Oshiga just as Effiong Ejehi defeated Labake Ogun easily in straight sets of 6/0, 6/0 to all move into the semis.

In the Men’s Singles B quarterfinal games, Ayodeji Farinu defeated Daniel Icha 6/2, 6/2 while Bayo Osoba defeated Azubuike Okonkwo 4/6, 6/1, 10 – 5 in a keenly contested match.

Other last eight games saw Lanre Odiahi edging Emmanuel Awure 6/7, 6/4, 14 – 12 in another top of the bill encounter just as Wilson Egberipou defeated

Kayode Muyiwa 6/3, 6/1 to move on.

The Chairman of the tennis section, Diran Famakinwa, said he was elated with the skills exhibited so far at the event.

“We have been entertained very well by the participants in the going tournament. The Ladies categories have been very competitive just like the men. The veterans are also having lots of fun,” Famakinwa said.

Some decisive matches were ongoing last night at the Ikoyi Club Tennis courts as at the time of this report just as Thursday has been declared a match free day. The competition ends on Saturday.