Ondo Poll: NANS Roots for Marindoti as Aiyedatiwa’s Running Mate

Fidelis David in Akure

The National Association of Nigerian Students, Joint Campus Council (NANS-JCC), has insisted on its preference of the socio-political activist and fervent supporter of President Bola Tinubu, Dr. Charles Oludare Marindoti, as the running mate of the Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

In a letter to Governor Aiyedatiwa, routed through the Ondo State Chairman of the NANS-JCC, Oluwarotimi Tobiloba Joshua, the body averred that 35-year-old Marindoti, as a youth, had proved his mettle and could be vouched for to complement effective delivery of services to the Ondo State people under Aiyedatiwa.

Besides, urging the governor and the ruling APC to consider its stance, the NANS similarly appealed to parents and guardians in the state, to support its move towards making the youths get a high stake in governance, experimenting with the choice of Marindoti.

They said: “This is our reasonable appeal to our parents, guardians and every lover of Ondo State, that having resolved through engagement of the Students’ Union leadership of tertiary institutions in the state.

It is our wish that you all will share this aspiration with us and we hope to effectively pursue it by recommending Marindoti as deputy governorship candidate to Governor Ayedatiwa.

“Marindoti is a youth who has been advocating for the oppressed, and contributing to social development.

“We are convinced that with his youthful energy, he will inspire the youths of Ondo State and also be their mouthpiece, because the youth’s constituency is and remains the largest.”

NANS added that Marindoti had been a loyal and staunch APC member who worked for President Tinubu and defended him vehemently across the country and on virtually all social media platforms in the uncertain era of the presidential campaigns, early last year.

“If chosen as the deputy governor, Marindoti will bring a unique combination of skills, expertise and passion to the role, and he will work tirelessly to support the drive for progress, promote unity, and foster a brighter future for all,” the student said.