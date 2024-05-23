Olawale: Adeleke’s Performance Will Earn Him Second Term as Osun Gov

Media Adviser to Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State, Mallam Rasheed Olawale, in this interview speaks on the massive projects and policies being pursued in the State of the Living Spring by his principal which he said is not only felt but visible for all to see. Yinka Kolawole brings excerpts:

What is the trust of Governor Ademola Adeleke’s Administration?

Basically, the Governor has a five-point agenda dwelling on workers welfare, local content, infra upgrades, social sector investment alongside agro-industrialization, digital economy and climate adaptation and remediation. On all counts, the Governor is delivering excellently despite being less than two years in office.

How is your government trying to establish good internal democracy within the party?

Mr Governor is an agent of inclusive leadership, hence his standing policy of accommodating dissenting voices within the party and even outside. Just recently, the Governor chaired an institutionalized elders committee meeting with top leaders from various angles of the party included.

The Osun PDP is a big umbrella which gives room for all party faithful except those with proven cases of anti-party activities.

As an Image maker of the government, how would you deploy public relations to sustain the present administration ?

We plan to reinforce existing partnerships with the media and brand community. We are expanding reach out mechanisms within and beyond the newsroom. While appreciating the goodwill and support of the media, we are focussing on delivering on good governance, rule of law and the governor’s five-point agenda. A good product is easing public relations and further weakening the opposition.

Why did you have constant headache with the opposition party in the state?

Basically, it has to do with our diligence, persistence and consistency at promoting and defending our principal. Our preemptive and proactive approach to management of the media angle of the Osun political space pitches us against opposition forces.

We are targeted because our team readily documents the gigantic service delivery of our boss; his many policy innovations alongside puncturing with facts the many opposition sponsored fake news.

Their headache about us is our ruggedness in the defence, promotion and marketing of Governor Adeleke.

The opposition party, APC plans to exit your government in the coming gubernatorial election in the state, what is your take on this?

An impartial reading of Osun political space will confirm that there is no vacancy in Abere Government House come 2026.

When Mr Governor was not yet tested, he beat the opposition both in 2018 and 2022. After his election, he proved naysayers wrong by his widely acknowledged super performance as attested to by workers, pensioners and all strata of Osun society.

In 2026 , Governor Adeleke will win again for several reasons namely factors behind his winning in 2018 and 2022 still exist; his performance has deepened his hold on the state; the elite are now convinced and impressed by his competency and public spiritedness; the Governor’s political capital has expanded through new local and national alliances; his street credibility remains ever potent and more importantly the God of power is very much in love with little David, Governor Adeleke.

Did you think your government has really done well in the area of Infrastructural development ?

Very well. A multi billion naira infra plan is under implementation covering four flyover bridges, dualization of several roads, construction of at least two kilometers of roads in each local government, upgrade with solar and water facilities, of almost 400 primary healthcare centers, reconstruction of several local bridges,complete renovation of several schools, provision of water projects including award of water works projects at Ora, among many others.

Osun is currently a huge construction site. So far, over 90 kilometers of roads are completed in under two years. Inherited half salary and pension debt of almost 100 billion are being paid with all state pensioners enrolled in health insurance alongside medical outreach with over 50, 000 beneficiaries.

What is your take about members defecting from your Party, the PDP to APC in recent times?

The fact is that those reportedly defecting were expelled from the party for the past one year due to anti-party activities during the 2022 election. Except those already expelled from the party, PDP remains strong and united behind Mr Governor. The likes of former Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Dr Olu Alabi, Alhaji Fatai Akinbade, Chief Shuaib Oyedokun and many others are strong members of Osun PDP Elders forum.

The PDP and its Governor, Ademola Adeleke remain unbeatable now and in 2026.