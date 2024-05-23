Kingsley Onye Rallies Support for Finidi

Ahead of the first competitive matches for newly appointed Super Eagles Head Coach, Finidi George, former Nigerian international, Kingsley Onye, has canvassed full support for the Nigerian gaffer.

To him, the time of politicking and pushing for a particular candidate was over. “It is time for all of us to back the chosen one, Finidi George”, remarked Onye who was a left rearguard player in the 1985 class of Flying Eagles who against all odds, upstaged hosts, Soviet Union to clinch the third place in the then World Youth Championships (now FIFA U-20 World Cup).

“Although I canvassed for Emmanuel Amuneke’s candidature, am still happy that an equally good Finidi George got the job”, Onye fondly called ‘Mature’ told THISDAY on phone chat from his base in the United Kingdom yesterday.

“The fact that some players complained after Nigeria’s second friendly match in March shows that Finidi is a man of his class and cannot be influenced by players’ sentiments.

“I believe he will take Nigeria to an enviable height, the same way Amuneke too would have done,” claimed Onye.

Continuing, Onye who played for Enugu Rangers while he was in the country in the 1980s, also remarked that he was on the same page with Victor Ikpeba who has asked that Finidi’s assistants should always back him in team selection and tactical formations.

“We should be more than 100 per cent behind the coach. If we do, he will perform wonders. He has his philosophy which we must allow to flourish. He did it with Enyimba, leading the club to success last season and was at the brink of repeating the success before he was appointed Super Eagles coach.”