GBCN, IFC EDGE to Co-host 2nd Future Cities-Africa Green Building Summit 



Bennett Oghifo

In fostering action towards climate resilient urban development, Green Building Council Nigeria (GBCN) and International Finance Corporation (IFC), through its EDGE Green Buildings and Building Resilience Index programs, announce the Future Cities – Africa Green Building Summit 2.0 from 16th to 19th July 2024 at Lagos Oriental Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos. The Summit is hosted in collaboration with the World Green Building Council Africa Regional Network.

This year’s Summit, convening under the theme “Building Resilient Futures: Integrating Carbon Neutrality, Circular Economy & Inclusive Urban Development”, reinforces the significance of net zero transition and climate resilience in the real estate and construction sector, and will bring together senior executives from Africa’s 16 green building councils, along with delegations from major African cities, and over 500 local and international experts and stakeholders, including property developers, policy makers, urban planners, and industry leaders, the organisers said in a statement.

Africa’s rapid urbanization presents opportunities for innovation and growth, driving advancements in environmental sustainability, resource management, and social inclusion. The Summit aims to reemphasize the urgency, ambition and comprehensive approach required to transform cities on the continent into sustainable, resilient, and inclusive spaces, with a resolute message that Africa must act now to safeguard the future.

Discussions and panel sessions at the Summit will provide a platform for knowledge sharing and stakeholders’ collaboration, providing actionable insights and strategies for sustainable urban futures across the African continent.

The Summit builds on the success of its first edition in 2023 which explored innovative strategies to enhance green practices for buildings.